Dengue, Argentina decrees a health emergency due to the epidemic

The Argentine Ministry of Health decreed a health emergency after recording 135,676 dengue infections and 68 deaths caused by the infection during 2023. The emergency measures are aimed at strengthening protection measures and avoiding the spread of the virus, following a sharp increase in cases in the last month.

One of the most concerning aspects of the epidemic is that 93% of the cases of infection occurred in the country among people who have not visited tropical regions where the disease is endemic. This indicates that the virus is spreading locally, posing a significant public health threat.

Dengue, caused by a virus transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, presents symptoms such as fever, skin rashes, and muscle and joint pain. In more severe forms, dengue can cause internal bleeding and lead to death.

What is particularly worrying is that for the first time, dengue infections were reported throughout the entire year in Argentina, without the usual interruption during the colder months. This is attributed to changes in the behavior and reproduction times of the mosquito, possibly linked to the El Niño phenomenon and climate change, which have resulted in rising temperatures and recurrent floods.

The situation in Argentina underscores the broader global challenge of combating vector-borne diseases in the face of changing environmental conditions. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of international cooperation in addressing health crises that transcend national borders.

