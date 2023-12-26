myth or reality? The scientist’s opinion – Scientific news.it

Is targeted fat loss, or ‘spot reduction’, really possible? In an article on The Conversation Nick Fuller, a researcher at the University of Sydney, debunks some of the myths behind the reality of engaging ads in this science-based insight

Social media flooded with ads

Social media is flooded with ads selling the dream of targeted fat loss, known as “spot reduction.” Through specially crafted workouts, diets, and supplements, they claim you can lose fat from specific areas like your belly. The tantalizing before and after photos might make you believe it. But it’s time to face reality: spot reduction is just another weight loss myth.

How fat works

Understanding how fat works provides clarity. Consumed dietary fats, mainly triglycerides, end up being stored in fat cells. These cells release triglycerides during prolonged exercise or fasting for energy. Here’s the problem: Our muscles don’t use fat from a specific location during workouts. Instead, they employ a process called lipolysis, converting fat into energy from our entire body, not just the affected areas, Fuller explains.

Studies

The research is clear: spot reduction is a myth. A 12-week study showed no major differences in belly fat reduction between participants who did abdominal workouts and those who only dieted. A 2021 meta-analysis of 13 studies also confirmed that localized training does not affect localized fat stores. Another revelation: Many supplements claiming spot-reduction benefits, backed by “scientific evidence,” have been debunked by the University of Sydney. None offered any significant weight loss among overweight individuals.

Natural determinants of fat distribution

Our body autonomously decides where to store and lose fat, driven primarily by factors such as genetics, which affects 60% of fat distribution, gender, which determines unique storage characteristics, and age, which changes our muscle mass and metabolism.

The real deal on fat loss

Here’s the thing: We can’t choose where we lose fat. While targeting one spot may not help you lose fat there, overall physical activity helps burn body fat and strengthen muscles. Over time, this changes the shape of the body and helps with weight management. Why? Muscle burns more energy than fat. The trick to lasting fat loss is sustainable lifestyle adjustments, not quick fixes.

The study serves as a crucial reminder in a world driven by quick fixes: Lasting change comes from understanding and consistency, not miracles.

Insights

