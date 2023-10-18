Dengue Cases on the Rise in Italy: Understanding Symptoms and Taking Action

Dengue Cases on the Rise in Italy Due to Warm Autumn

The number of Dengue cases in Italy continues to rise, and experts believe that an unusually warm start to autumn has made it easier for the virus to spread. Dengue is transmitted by mosquitoes, and the warm weather has provided favorable conditions for their breeding and the subsequent spread of the virus.

To understand the symptoms and manifestations of Dengue, Marino Faccini, director of the Department of Hygiene and Health Prevention of the ATS Milan Metropolitan City, explained the virus to beraking latest news Salute from his observatory in the Lodi area, where an outbreak of native cases was intercepted in August. Faccini stated that fever, severe headaches, and muscle-joint pain are common symptoms among patients. However, what sets Dengue apart from the flu is the presence of a skin rash, known as erythema, and pain behind the eyes, also known as retrobulbar pain, which is a distinctive symptom of the virus.

Patients suspected of having Dengue are given a test to confirm the infection. Faccini emphasized that it is necessary to conduct tests on those who present with symptoms of a suspected infection and have been exposed to mosquitoes carrying the virus. He also highlighted that the same protocol is followed for testing cases of the West Nile virus, another mosquito-borne illness.

The current outbreak of native cases in Italy serves as a reminder of the globalization of diseases and the impact of climate change. Faccini noted that the four different episodes of indigenous transmission, which have occurred in the Lodi area, the province of Rome, and Latina, with a total of 58 confirmed cases, are cause for concern. He urged people not to panic but to be aware that a tropical infection like Dengue is now present in Italy.

The outbreak in the Lodi area, which saw around thirty cases, was the first significant episode of autochthonous transmission in Lombardy. Faccini believes that this experience should be used to better understand the risks and take more effective measures in the future.

As cases of Dengue continue to increase in Italy, it is essential for people to take precautionary measures to prevent mosquito bites, such as using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and eliminating standing water where mosquitoes can breed. Health authorities also need to increase surveillance and implement control measures to limit the spread of the virus and protect the population.

