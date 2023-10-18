Knife attacker overpowered by police in Cannes

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Wednesday evening that the officials had prevented something worse from happening with their courageous intervention. The newspaper “Le Figaro” reported, citing the police, that the attack occurred in a car dealership near a synagogue.

The attacker was praying there when the owner of the car dealership pointed out to him that this was not the place for a prayer. The attacker then shouted “Allahu akbar” and tried to stab the car dealership owner several times before fleeing. He was arrested a few minutes later.

