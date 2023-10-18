Home » Knife attacker overpowered by police in Cannes
News

Knife attacker overpowered by police in Cannes

by admin
Knife attacker overpowered by police in Cannes

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Wednesday evening that the officials had prevented something worse from happening with their courageous intervention. The newspaper “Le Figaro” reported, citing the police, that the attack occurred in a car dealership near a synagogue.

The attacker was praying there when the owner of the car dealership pointed out to him that this was not the place for a prayer. The attacker then shouted “Allahu akbar” and tried to stab the car dealership owner several times before fleeing. He was arrested a few minutes later.

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

See also  Giulio Giustiniani, journalist and writer, died: he was 70 years old

You may also like

Complaints because the Human Development Bonus does not...

Jordan’s Foreign Minister: Summit with Biden Cancelled in...

Accident in Aguazul leaves one person dead and...

Latin America: onda-info 575 – NPLA

National Food Crisis Response Plans (PNR)

Dominican Authorities Intercept Cocaine-filled Key Chains Bound for...

Do you have a technology-based company? This is...

Turbulence on the bond market: Is the end...

The Security Council says it is ready to...

US President Joe Biden Takes High-Stakes Trip to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy