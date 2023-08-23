Dengue Outbreak in Rome: Precautions and Measures to Take

New Cases of Dengue Reported in Rome: Precautions Urged

In recent weeks, concerns about the spread of Dengue fever have been growing in Italy, and new cases have now been reported in the country’s capital, Rome. This alarming development has caught the attention of health authorities and the general population. Following an initial case in San Felice Circeo last week, another case has now been confirmed, making it the second case of Dengue reported in the Lazio region within a short period of time.

The news of these cases was officially announced by the Ministry of Health and the Lazio region, both of which have released press statements to inform the public about the evolution of the situation. The Lazio Region, through its Health Directorate, reported the identification of a confirmed case of Dengue in a municipality in Rome. What makes this case particularly concerning is that the patient has no recent history of travel to areas with documented circulation of the virus, suggesting a possible local exposure. This is in contrast to the previous case reported by the Latina Local Health Authority, which involved individuals who had returned from endemic areas.

Both of the patients affected by Dengue are currently on the path to recovery, and the health authorities have promptly initiated necessary procedures for prophylaxis and disinfestation in the affected areas. This is crucial to prevent any potential spread of the infection. The Ministry of Health, in coordination with the Higher Institute of Health, is closely monitoring the situation nationwide.

One key aspect of dealing with Dengue cases is the implementation of an operational protocol. Once a case is reported, the protocol triggers home isolation for the patient for a period of 7 days from the onset of symptoms. This measure aims to limit the transmission of the disease. Additionally, it is important for individuals to take protective measures against mosquito bites to help stop the spread of the virus. These preventive measures play a vital role in containing the epidemic.

Dengue is an acute fever syndrome caused by an RNA virus of the family Flaviviridae. It is primarily transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. While Dengue is more commonly associated with tropical and subtropical regions, the Aedes albopictus mosquito, also known as the Tiger mosquito, is capable of transmitting the virus even in temperate areas such as Italy.

According to Dr. Sergius Parish, the company health director of the ASL of Latina, the symptoms of Dengue are similar to those of the flu but are generally more severe. They include high fever (around 40 degrees Celsius), severe headache, nausea and vomiting, swollen glands, muscle and joint pain, and sometimes, a rash. The duration of symptoms can range from 2 to 7 days and typically begins 3 to 4 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. It is essential to note that Dengue can affect people of all age groups, from infants to adults.

The emergence of new cases of Dengue in Rome has raised concerns among the public health sector. Health authorities are taking effective measures to contain the spread of the infection, including implementing an isolation protocol and preventive measures. It is crucial for the population to be aware of the symptoms of Dengue and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

