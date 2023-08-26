Home » Denise Austin’s Core Series: Rejuvenating Fitness for People Over 50
Iconic fitness instructor Denise Austin has partnered with AARP to encourage people over 50 to stay active with her new “Core Series With Denise Austin.” At 66 years old, Austin is still in top form and believes that exercise is crucial for overall health and well-being. The core muscles, in particular, play a vital role in strengthening the spine and improving posture, especially as people age. Austin’s 10-minute exercise videos, available exclusively on the AARP website, offer a variety of exercises that target the core muscles and can be tailored to individual time constraints and abilities. The series also includes retro aerobics and balance exercises to add variety and challenge. Austin emphasizes the importance of maintaining muscle tone, as it prevents injury, fights osteoporosis, and improves cardiovascular health. With her contagious energy, Austin continues to inspire and motivate people to prioritize their health and fitness at any age.

