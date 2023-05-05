Dental implants: clinical conditions

Every year, over 2.5 million Italians have to resort to a dental implant.

It is a delicate operation, the success of which depends on various factors; among these, without a doubt, figure the patient’s lifestyle and the presence of unfavorable clinical conditions to the osseointegration of the implant.

As far as lifestyle is concerned, an incorrect habit that undoubtedly deserves attention is the cigarette smoke, as it is estimated that in Italy about 93,000 people die every year due to smoking; as far as the clinical conditions are concerned, on the other hand, the type 2 diabetes mellitus (1 Italian out of 18 suffers from it) ei tumorsincluding anti-cancer therapies (every year, about 377,000 new cancer diagnoses are made).

Dental implants in smoking patients

Why does smoking promote the failure of dental implants? Cigarette smoke it compromises the peripheral arterial circulation, hindering the supply of oxygen to the tissues.

Less oxygen to the tissues means that any wounds, including those due to surgery, heal more slowly and less effectively.

This happens in the cavity of a smoker subjected to a dental implant: due to a reduced supply of oxygen to the tissues of the gums, the combined process of wound healing and implant osseointegration is less effectivewhich results in an increased risk of intervention failure.

According to some estimates, smokers have more than double the risk of dental implant failure compared to non-smokers.

But that is not all.

Smoking is also a contributing factor periimplantitis mucositis two inflammatory processes that increase the possibility of implant loss, as they affect the health of the surrounding tissues. But then can smokers resort to dental implants? In light of what has been said so far, the question is more than legitimate.

Thanks to the progress of scientific research, today, there are dental implants with characteristics that increase the success of the intervention even in smokers.

Specifically, these are implants equipped with hydrophilic surfaces, which have the effect of attracting blood to the areas of application and promoting its oxygenation.

As you recall, a good oxygen supply to the tissues is essential for effective wound healing and proper osseointegration of the implant What must the smoker do for a longer lasting system? Despite the solution just discussed, with a view to safer and more durable systems, the experts are keen to underline the importance of reducing the daily dose of smoking, if not quitting altogether this unhealthy habit.

They also recommend:

• Adopt a healthy and balanced diet;

• Practice physical activity regularly;

• Control blood pressure and blood values ​​such as blood sugar, triglyceridemia, etc., in order to prevent pathologies such as type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome;

• Regularly undergo professional oral hygiene sessions, to prevent the appearance of conditions such as periodontitis and peri-implantitis.

In summary, therefore, the abandonment of incorrect habits, in favor of a healthier lifestyle, represents a fundamental step to increase the chances of success of dental implants.

Dental implants in cancer patients

Because tumors complicate the realization of implants The realization of a dental implant in the cancer patient could be problematic.

The reasons are several:

• First of all, tumors favor the establishment of a state of immunodepressionewhich involves, among the various effects, also that of make the oral cavity more susceptible to inflammation; an inflamed mouth is not only an obstacle to implant surgery, but also favors the deterioration of the person’s general health conditions.

• Second, anticancer therapies such as radiation therapy, chemotherapy, monoclonal antibodies, and bisphosphonate drugs can damage the gum tissue (with mucositis etc.) and alter the so-called oral microbiota, further fueling the effects of the neoplasm.

The difficulties of implant surgery increase even more if the tumor concerns the oral cavity. Why use a dental implant in cancer patients? Contrary to what one might think, in cancer patients who need a dental implant, the latter represents an excellent ally, since, if the intervention is successful, it avoids an abnormal effort on the residual teeth, such as to further worsen any conditions of the mouth. What should cancer patients do to improve oral health? To favor oral health and the maintenance of a possible implant, dentists advise patients with malignancies, especially those of the mouth, to undergo regular specialist checkupstake care of the details‘oral hygiene (also relying on the professional) and anticipate all essential treatments and interventions before starting any new therapies, which could worsen the health of the oral cavity even more.