More and more people are opting for a balcony power plant. But how do you actually go about cleaning the solar panels?

A balcony power plant is a space-saving and environmentally friendly way to generate clean energy. So that the performance of a balcony power plant is not affected by pollution, it should be cleaned regularly. Here you can find out the advantages of such a cleaning and what you have to pay attention to.

Why should the balcony power plant be cleaned regularly?

Regular cleaning of the balcony power plant can lead to a significantly higher energy yield. With the dirt removed, the light is optimally transmitted to the solar cells and the balcony power plant can thus generate more energy. A clean plant can increase energy production by up to 30 percent. In addition, the service life of the balcony power plant is extended because cleaning can identify and repair possible damage.

How often is it recommended to clean the balcony power plant?

It is recommended to clean the balcony power plant at least once a year. But above all before the warm summer months. However, if the plant is near busy traffic areas, it is advisable to clean the balcony power plant more frequently. Even in heavy rain or storms, dirt particles can end up on the components. For this reason, the system should also be cleaned after a severe storm.

What should you pay attention to?

Before you start cleaning, you should read the operating instructions of the balcony power plant carefully. There you will find important information that must be observed.

Always use special cleaning agents when cleaning. Aggressive chemicals or high water pressure can damage the material and the sensitive solar cells.

It is advisable to use a soft brush or sponge. Tools that are too rough can scratch the surface of the system.

It is essential to ensure that no moisture gets into the inverter or other components. In this way, short circuits can be avoided.

The current flow should be switched off during cleaning.

If all the manufacturer’s specifications are observed and the tips above are heeded, you can safely clean your solar system and optimize its performance.

