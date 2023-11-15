Depression in autumn and winter, what to do to deal with the “hunger for light”

If we wanted we could call it light hunger. He arrives as the days shorten and the clouds thicken. We walk through the streets of the city and bend our heads, because the light of the street lamps and shops makes us nostalgic for beautiful moments that now seem distant, inaccessible.

Il “winter blues”

The “winter blues” has an official name: seasonal affective disorder. It is a form of depression, it contains the core of sadness, loss of energy, apathy, we desire nothing and nothing turns us on.

