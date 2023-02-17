IMasteron has been actively used as a treatment for breast cancer, but is currently hardly included in therapy cycles anymore due to its high virilization rate in women

This anabolic steroid is available in injectable form and in two variants. These are the propionate and enanthate esters of Masterone. They are characterized by high androgenic activity and by a not very pronounced anabolic action. The most interesting quality of this product is the absence of flavouring, that is, of transformation into female sex hormones – estrogen.

In fact, Masterone is an aromatase inhibitor. It helps preserve muscle mass during intense workouts and during the drying process, which makes it attractive to most bodybuilders.

Masteron-100 mg Malay Tiger – effects of its intake

Taking the product according to the instructions results in i following effects:

It does not cause aromatization and related complications.

Does not cause fluid buildup.

The product has a slight diuretic effect, which is useful for lean muscle mass.

It has a fat-burning effect, helping to reduce the fat percentage to 7% from the start of ingestion.

Increases strength levels.

Inhibits catabolic processes.

Il drostanolone (masterone) can be used in weight loss to reduce body fat while maintaining existing muscle mass.

Masterone side effects

The product has a low index anabolico, so it has the ability to effectively burn fat. However, this same positive property carries the following side effects:

High levels of irritability and aggression.

Virilization in women.

Hypertrophy of the prostate gland.

Development of acne.

Alopecia.

How to take Masterone

The drug is available in vials of 50 or 100 mg/ml. The optimal dosage is 400-500 mg/week. It makes no sense to increase the dosage because it does not lead to an increase or improvement in performance, but causes an increase in the number of side effects and an intensification of their negative manifestations. If using propionate, it should be taken every other day or three times a week. The product is often combined with Winstrol or Oxandrolone during a drying session to increase its effectiveness. To gain muscle mass, Masteron must be combined with testosterone propionate; in case of prolonged use, gonadotropin must be added to neutralize the negative effects. Masterron also combines well with Trenbolone or Boldenone.

