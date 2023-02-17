Home Business Charred sixteen year old. The discovery in Messina
Business

Charred sixteen year old. The discovery in Messina

by admin
Charred sixteen year old. The discovery in Messina

Photo from the Sicily web site

The charred body of a boy was found in the Messina area

Il dead body of a boy of 16 years was found in a suburban area of Meri, in the Messina area. The body was in part charred. The discovery was made on 16 February around 21.30.

The body was found in a suburban area, in aparking area not far from a sports field near Piazza Italia ’90. The carabinieri of the Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto company are investigating the matter; Carabinieri Ris experts also intervened on the spot for the usual findings and an autopsy was ordered.

From a first exam no signs of firearms or edged weapons emerged. It is not excluded that it may have been a suicide. Next to the sixteen-year-old’s semi-charred body, the carabinieri found a container with flammable liquid. From DNA analysis (the body is unrecognizable), the identity of the victim and her young age were traced.

From the afternoon of 16 February there was no more news of the boy. There are no cameras in the area, which makes the detectives’ work more difficult. At the moment no hypothesis is excludedincluding a suicidal gesture.

The police are questioning some people in the area and the family of the boy, who had no criminal record.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Michelle Ice City is going to enter the A-share market, with more than 10,000 stores!Mainly 3 yuan ice cream, 8 yuan milk tea_ Securities Times

You may also like

Superbonus, here’s how to get out of the...

Because the BTP Italia is a Bidonata

Piazza Affari closed just below parity (-0.4%), Wall...

Notice!Tesla announced the recall of more than 360,000...

Refreshments for road haulage in Liguria, Aspi prepares...

Resolution 20 of 06/02/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Live in Bengbu! The design on the back...

Piazza Affari fourth positive week driven by the...

Government, Meloni fears the “variable” Berlusconi. Every day...

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers predicts that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy