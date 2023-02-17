The charred body of a boy was found in the Messina area

Il dead body of a boy of 16 years was found in a suburban area of Meri, in the Messina area. The body was in part charred. The discovery was made on 16 February around 21.30.

The body was found in a suburban area, in aparking area not far from a sports field near Piazza Italia ’90. The carabinieri of the Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto company are investigating the matter; Carabinieri Ris experts also intervened on the spot for the usual findings and an autopsy was ordered.

From a first exam no signs of firearms or edged weapons emerged. It is not excluded that it may have been a suicide. Next to the sixteen-year-old’s semi-charred body, the carabinieri found a container with flammable liquid. From DNA analysis (the body is unrecognizable), the identity of the victim and her young age were traced.

From the afternoon of 16 February there was no more news of the boy. There are no cameras in the area, which makes the detectives’ work more difficult. At the moment no hypothesis is excludedincluding a suicidal gesture.

The police are questioning some people in the area and the family of the boy, who had no criminal record.

