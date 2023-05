Budrio (Bologna) โ€“ Following the breaking of the banks by the Idice torrentand of the great pressure to which he was subjected during the night, this morning ha the Motta bridge sold, linking along provincial 6 the locality of the same name in the municipality of Budrio with San Martino in Arginefraction of Molinella, in the Bologna area.

“Do not approach the area involved for any reason – warn the firefighters – as one seems to be involved as well gas pipelineโ€.