Detox for the head? This is how it works

Purify, detoxify, detox: Numerous companies advertise that they rid the body and even the mind of bad influences. You can find out how the latter really succeeds in the podcast.

It’s crazy what and how you should detoxify – at least if you believe the advertising. Detox, say the marketing pundits. That just sounds more modern. In the meantime, the detox market has become incredibly large. Countless products to detox. Teas, pills, ointments. Just everything. But what if the head doesn’t want to anymore? When our mental health suffers? Can you “detox” the head? And if so, how does it work? Mike Kleiss and soccer doc Burak Burak Yildirim try to find answers in this episode.