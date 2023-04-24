Home » “Di Maria’s goal disallowed? Italian interpretation”
"Di Maria's goal disallowed? Italian interpretation"

“Di Maria’s goal disallowed? Italian interpretation”

Monday 24 April 2023, 08:02

Il Napoli conquers the Allianz Stadium thanks to the goal in the 93rd minute by Raspadori and is getting closer and closer to the Scudetto dream. Shortly before, however, she had been there Juventus to take the lead with Of Maria. The Fideo goal, however, was canceled for a Milik’s foul on Lobotka at the start of the action. Blacksmiths first he let it run by validating the Argentine’s goal, then, recalled to the Var, he signaled the infringement by the Pole by assigning the free kick from the edge to the Azzurri. A key episode that caused much discussion. About that Luke Markiagianifrom the studies of Skycommented: “It is a distinctly Italian interpretation, in Europe it is not punishable like Leao’s intervention on Lozano, things went better today in Naples. In my opinion, this foul could have been whistled live, since it didn’t do it, it should no longer be whistled . It was to be understood at normal speed rather than on replay”.

Third consecutive knockout for the Old Lady after the one at the Olimpico against Lazio (2-1) and the one at the Mapei Stadium against Sassuolo (1-0). Yet the Bianconeri had their chances but failed to exploit them. “Napoli led the match but Juventus, as well as risking little, had opportunities – continues the former Lazio goalkeeper –. There was a lack of decision, danger at the decisive moment. They are two teams that have two very different game physiognomies and it showed again this evening”.

On choosing to start Vlahovic off the bench – the Serbian was only introduced in the 90th minute – he comments: “Let’s not forget Allegri’s management for the next matches. Milik did what Vlahovic lacks, let his teammates find him and start plays, but perhaps a different weight in attack could have given Juventus something different”.

