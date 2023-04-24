“Di Maria’s goal disallowed? Italian interpretation”

Il Napoli conquers the Allianz Stadium thanks to the goal in the 93rd minute by Raspadori and is getting closer and closer to the Scudetto dream. Shortly before, however, she had been there Juventus to take the lead with Of Maria. The Fideo goal, however, was canceled for a Milik’s foul on Lobotka at the start of the action. Blacksmiths first he let it run by validating the Argentine’s goal, then, recalled to the Var, he signaled the infringement by the Pole by assigning the free kick from the edge to the Azzurri. A key episode that caused much discussion. About that Luke Markiagianifrom the studies of Skycommented: “It is a distinctly Italian interpretation, in Europe it is not punishable like Leao’s intervention on Lozano, things went better today in Naples. In my opinion, this foul could have been whistled live, since it didn’t do it, it should no longer be whistled . It was to be understood at normal speed rather than on replay”.

