Diabetes, as we well know, is a disease in which there is an increase in blood glucose levels due to a defect in the quantity and, almost always, in the biological efficiency of insulin, the hormone which regulates blood sugar and which is produced by the pancreas. Diabetes is not a contagious disease. This means that living with a diabetic does not cause diabetes.

Then this is not a hereditary disease, in the sense that, except for a few very rare varieties, there is no inevitable passage of the disease from one generation to another. However, there is a familial predisposition, especially in the case of type 2 diabetes, for which those who have a diabetic among first-degree relatives have a higher risk of getting sick than those who do not have relatives with the disease. Today we will look at five foods that those suffering from diabetes must avoid.

Diabetes, here are the five foods you absolutely must not eat

In first place among the foods to avoid in diabetes we find refined sugars, i.e. jams, honey, snacks and sweet baked goods such as biscuits and snacks, sweets, ice cream and pre-packaged sweets, industrial drinks and fruit juices which, in addition to quickly increasing glycemia. Then, in second place, we have bread substitutes such as: bread sticks, crackers, sandwich bread, oil sandwiches, focaccia. In this case we are dealing with products erroneously considered “innocent”, instead full of added and useless salt and saturated fats. Butter, margarine, lard are condiments to be avoided due to the saturated fat content.

Better to prefer extra virgin olive oil, richer in health-promoting polyunsaturated fats, first cold pressed, or from organic farming. Due to the presence of saturated fats and the excellent caloric content, avoid or occasionally eat more fatty meats and cold cuts such as offal, mortadella, bacon, sausages and meat pies, salami and frankfurters. We complete our list by saying that there is almost always a tendency to minimize the fact that drinks can also have a negative effect on the well-being of the body. In this situation, it should be remembered that spirits, fruit juices and industrial soft drinks contain many sugars. For this reason it is much better to ban them from your diet in case of high blood sugar.