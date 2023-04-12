news-txt”>

Providing children with diabetes and their families with a tool to better manage the disease by promoting their well-being and capacity for independence.



This is the objective with which the specialists of the Health Institute of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome drafted the ‘Guide to children’s diabetes’.



The document, available online, is divided into four volumes that examine diabetes in its various forms, causes, symptoms and treatment, but also explores the social aspects of the disease with indications to help families deal with everyday situations , from school to sports, from trips to parties to managing the relationship with alcohol and cigarettes.



Among the in-depth topics is also nutrition with a focus on carbohydrate counting and diets in the various cultures of the world (Mediterranean, vegetarian, oriental).



Ample space is also reserved for the new technologies that are changing the management of diabetes, both in the control of blood sugar values ​​and in the administration of therapies.



In particular, the most advanced technology that is applied to children today consists of a continuous glucose monitoring system which, through a mathematical algorithm, is associated with a continuous insulin delivery system: these are the so-called ‘hybrid systems’ advanced’ The Endocrinology and Diabetology Unit of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital currently uses these highly automated systems for about 1,700 patients with type 1 diabetes. Overall, in 2022 it followed almost 2,200 diabetic children and adolescents in day hospital , making about 130 new diagnoses of type 1 diabetes.



