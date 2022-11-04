Home Health Diabetes, physical activity in the evening helps control blood sugars. I study
Diabetes, physical activity in the evening helps control blood sugars. I study

by admin
Diabetes, physical activity in the evening helps control blood sugars. I study

However, research published in “Diabetologia”, a journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (Easd), suggests that the time is also important. What the data say

Physical activity, as we know, is good and is recommended by doctors to people of all ages and sexes, but in particular to those who suffer or have a tendency to develop diabetes. However, research published in “Diabetologia”, a journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (Easd), suggests that the time is also important. Doing it in the afternoon, in fact, but even more so in the evening, would be linked to a lower development of insulin resistance and therefore to better control of blood sugars.

What the study says

In order to substantiate the study, researchers at Leiden University Medical Center used data from the Dutch study Epidemiology of Obesity, in which heart rate and acceleration measurements were used to determine both the intensity and time of activities performed. . The researchers observed that moderate to vigorous physical activity was generally associated with both reduced insulin resistance and reduced insulin resistance, among 775 participants with a mean age of 56 who were overweight and for whom complete data sets were available. to a reduced fat content in the liver. However, if the activity was carried out in the evening, therefore from 6 to 24, or in the afternoon, from 12 to 18, this was linked to a reduction of insulin resistance equal to 25% and 18% respectively.

The rest of the data

Otherwise, if the activity was carried out in the morning, or evenly distributed throughout the day, there was not much difference. Previous studies have already shown that metabolic responses to high-intensity exercise change based on the time of day it is performed. However, the researchers suggest caution, and call for further studies of this type in the field of diabetes, as this is still little explored. Diabetes is a disease affecting 537 million people worldwide. There are – according to reports from the Higher Institute of Health – mainly two different types of diabetes: type 1, which affects about 10% of the affected population, and type 2, which affects the remaining 90%. In the first case, the pancreas does not produce insulin, which must therefore be injected every day and for life. There is also “gestational diabetes”, which affects about 4% of pregnancies. World Diabetes Day is celebrated on November 14 each year, an event established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) with the aim of raising awareness and informing public opinion on chronic pathology, on its prevention and management.

