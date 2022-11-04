However, research published in “Diabetologia”, a journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (Easd), suggests that the time is also important. What the data say

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date Physical activity, as we know, is good and is recommended by doctors to people of all ages and sexes, but in particular to those who suffer or have a tendency to develop diabetes. However, research published in “Diabetologia”, a journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (Easd), suggests that the time is also important. Doing it in the afternoon, in fact, but even more so in the evening, would be linked to a lower development of insulin resistance and therefore to better control of blood sugars.

What the study says deepening Diabetes: tips for a suitable lifestyle In order to substantiate the study, researchers at Leiden University Medical Center used data from the Dutch study Epidemiology of Obesity, in which heart rate and acceleration measurements were used to determine both the intensity and time of activities performed. . The researchers observed that moderate to vigorous physical activity was generally associated with both reduced insulin resistance and reduced insulin resistance, among 775 participants with a mean age of 56 who were overweight and for whom complete data sets were available. to a reduced fat content in the liver. However, if the activity was carried out in the evening, therefore from 6 to 24, or in the afternoon, from 12 to 18, this was linked to a reduction of insulin resistance equal to 25% and 18% respectively. See also MenubarX Status Bar Browser App - Easy to use for office + entertainment and supports "Boss Key"

The rest of the data Otherwise, if the activity was carried out in the morning, or evenly distributed throughout the day, there was not much difference. Previous studies have already shown that metabolic responses to high-intensity exercise change based on the time of day it is performed. However, the researchers suggest caution, and call for further studies of this type in the field of diabetes, as this is still little explored. Diabetes is a disease affecting 537 million people worldwide. There are – according to reports from the Higher Institute of Health – mainly two different types of diabetes: type 1, which affects about 10% of the affected population, and type 2, which affects the remaining 90%. In the first case, the pancreas does not produce insulin, which must therefore be injected every day and for life. There is also “gestational diabetes”, which affects about 4% of pregnancies. World Diabetes Day is celebrated on November 14 each year, an event established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) with the aim of raising awareness and informing public opinion on chronic pathology, on its prevention and management.

Health and wellness Covid, diabetes and cardiovascular disease risk after infection It emerges from a study, published in the journal ‘Plos Medicine’, conducted by scientists from King’s College London. The risks are higher especially in the three months post coronavirus infection After Covid-19 infectionpatients could run a higher risk to develope cardiovascular problems and diabetes, especially in the three months following the illness. This result emerges from a studypublished in the journal ‘Plos Medicine’, led by scientists from King’s College London See also Adapted physical activity bonus: what it is, how it works and who can request it The team, led by Emma Rezel-Potts and Martin Gulliford, reviewed the medical records of over 428 thousand patients with Covid-19. For the control group, the same number of individuals not affected by SARS-CoV-2 and corresponding for age, gender and demographic factors were also considered. According to what emerges from the survey, the patients who had had Covid-19 were associated with an 81% higher risk of being diagnosed with diabetes in the first four weeks after contracting the virus