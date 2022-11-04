UDINE. New special vehicles, vehicles, uniforms, personal protective equipment for municipal teams and civil protection voluntary associations are on the way, thanks to the over 8.4 million euros allocated with two separate resolutions of the Council of the Fvg.

Funds that represent only the first allocations, as others will follow to complete the strengthening of the voluntary system of the regional civil protection. “The funding lines for the strengthening of volunteering – explained the deputy governor and councilor with responsibility for Civil Protection of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Riccardo Riccardi, who proposed the approval of the two acts to the Executive – have the aim of always making the municipal groups are more autonomous, specialized and prepared. These will thus be able to operate with means appropriate to the characteristics of their territory, in full synergy with the center of Palmanova, should it become necessary following critical events ».



Udine Curcio: “The Civil Protection system is alive and based on Giuseppe Zamberletti’s Friulian vision” July 17, 2022

There are three contribution lines. The first, of over 1.2 million euros, goes to finance the replacement of vehicles that are over 25 years old. The municipalities of Buttrio, Medea, Socchieve, Castelnovo del Friuli, San Leonardo, Artegna, Dignano, Clauzetto, Sauris, Ragogna, Ravascletto, Torreano, Villa Santina, Osoppo, Enemonzo, San Vito al Tagliamento, Monrupino have requested and will obtain the vehicles. , Forgaria nel Friuli, Manzano, Palmanova, Arta Terme, Duino Aurisina, Cividale del Friuli, Cordovado, Monfalcone, Lignano Sabbiadoro, Udine and Trieste.

The second contribution line concerns the sale of vehicles, currently owned by the Regional Civil Protection, to the municipal teams that need them most on the basis of the number of volunteers and the number of vehicles already supplied. These are 18 vehicles, including cars and trucks, currently being decommissioned, which will be reconditioned and then assigned to the Municipalities of Savogna, Pozzuolo del Friuli, Tarcento, San Giorgio di Nogaro, Fiume Veneto, Tarvisio, Mortegliano, Remanzacco, Chiopris Viscone, Aiello del Friuli, Pasian di Prato, Marano Lagunare, Ruda, Aquileia, San Giovanni al Natisone, Zuglio, Pasiano di Pordenone and Aviano.

Lastly, the third line of contributions, of over 3.8 million euros, regards new endowments of vehicles and special equipment. These are particular means, which at the moment are not available to the municipal teams and which are indispensable for managing the specific emergencies of the individual territories, be they riparian, plains or mountains.

For the third line of contributions, aggregations between individual municipalities have been favored: the special vehicles, that is, will be entrusted to leading municipalities to which more teams of volunteers refer (therefore where men and women are more numerous).

The means will be assigned, also on behalf of the other requesting Municipalities, to the Municipalities of Latisana, Ronchi dei Legionari, Gemona del Friuli, Trieste, Campolongo Tapogliano, Pordenone, Romans d’Isonzo, Moimacco, Arta Terme, Rigolato, Fiumicello Villa Vicentina, Sagrado , Tarvisio, Tavagnacco, Vito d’Asio, Gorizia, Grado, Mortegliano and Erto and Casso.

The special vehicles will be granted on loan to the Municipalities with the constraint of making them available to the Regional Civil Protection in case of emergency with a sufficient number of volunteers, and with the constraint of periodically carrying out exercises that allow the knowledge of the vehicle and the proper functioning. of the same medium. “With a previous resolution of the Giunta – explained Riccardi -, we have assigned important resources for the replacement of uniforms and individual protection devices to all municipal civil protection groups, 215 throughout Friuli Venezia Giulia, for over 1, 6 million euros, already available to the municipalities ».

“Almost 80 thousand euros have been made available to civil protection associations, with the same purpose, while over one million euros can be used for the implementation of the forest fire service, even in this last case already available to the municipalities”, Riccardi added, recalling the importance of having adequate equipment in times of emergency such as Vaia and the fires of the past summer. “We will continue with the plan to strengthen the Civil Protection system with the improvement of municipal offices and equipment to put volunteers in the best conditions to be able to operate on their territory, for the protection of people and the environment, in moments of criticality, both in Friuli Venezia Giulia and in aid of other communities that are in a state of need », concluded Riccardi.