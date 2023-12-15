Diabetes Symptoms No One Should Ignore: The Signs You Shouldn’t Underestimate

Diabetes is a disease that presents some particular symptoms. These are signs that should never be underestimated to avoid risks to your health.

One of the most widespread diseases in the population is undoubtedly diabetes, which also manifests itself through some symptoms in particular. These are signs that should never be underestimated but on the contrary should push you to contact your doctor.

In light of this, we will delve deeper into the topic below. Specifically, we will focus on the symptoms that generally affect patients suffering from the pathology in question. Thanks to this information it will be possible to intervene in a timely manner on the disease, avoiding even very serious consequences for one’s health.

Diabetes, the signs that should absolutely not be ignored

Diabetes is a rather common pathology that generally manifests itself through very specific symptoms. These are symptoms that should absolutely not be underestimated since, otherwise, they can lead to a worsening of your clinical picture. The cause of the pathology in question is an excessive amount of glucose in the blood which determines a series of consequences on the organism.

In general, it is possible to make a distinction between type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. In the first case, the symptoms that reveal its presence are: an increase in hunger and thirst as well as excessive fatigue. Many people suffering from the pathology in question also report an increase in the frequency of urination as well as an unjustified weight loss.

Type 1 diabetes has several causes, including environmental and genetic ones. Therapy involves monitoring blood sugar levels and adopting a healthy and balanced diet to regular physical activity. In addition to this, insulin is injected using a special pen. In particular, there are two types of insulin: one slow-acting, the other fast-acting. The first is used for the normal performance of various activities, while the second must be calibrated based on the carbohydrates consumed and the blood sugar value

As for type 2 diabetes, in this case, the body produces insulin but is unable to use it optimally, ending up causing an excess of it in the blood. Symptoms not to be ignored include: tiredness, blurred vision, and increased thirst and hunger. In this case, among the most common causes are advanced age as well as a sedentary lifestyle and a diet rich in sugars.

In reference to therapy, this consists of adopting a healthy diet. Experts also recommend regular physical activity and in some cases may prescribe oral medications. These aim to increase insulin production.

Share this: Facebook

X

