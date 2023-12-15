Presentation-show of the book “Nursery rhymes from the bicycle” by Paolo Franceschini. IDEA and FIAB Center Ferrara

ENVIRONMENT – Tuesday 19 December at 5.30pm Centro Idea Library, Casa Biagio Rossetti, via XX Settembre 152, Ferrara

Ferrara, 12/14/2023. The IDEA Center and FIAB Ferrara invite you to “PRESENTATION-SHOW” of the book “NURSERY RHYMES FROM THE BICYCLE” by Paolo Franceschini.

Tuesday 19 December at 5.30pm at Library of the Biagio Rossetti Idea Casa Center, via XX Settembre, 152 Ferrara. FREE ENTRY For information: fiabferrara@gmail.com

Nursery rhymes are the first poetic form we know as children and as adults we forget about them. But not nursery rhymes: we forget that we were children and consequently we lose lightness and simplicity.

“Nursery rhymes from the bicycle” because the author Paolo Franceschini uses the bicycle as his main means of transport. Everyone knows how much cycling helps to clear the mind and stimulate creativity, so much so that the inspiration for all 52 nursery rhymes (one for each week of the year) was born during Franceschini’s rides.

