The Potatoes keep best in the refrigerator. For years, experts have warned us against storing potatoes in the fridge, saying that was a risk to our health. Now a new study changes the rules. Not only is it good, but it should be done because it will make the potatoes last longer and reduce waste.

Potatoes keep better in the refrigerator: the acrylamide risk

Storing raw potatoes at low temperatures was previously thought to lead to the buildup of extra sugar. These sugars turned into acrilammidea substance thought to be carcinogenic when potatoes were fried, roasted or baked.

Potatoes keep better in the refrigerator: they last much longer

Now experts say storing potatoes in the refrigerator is a good way make the most of them. But not only that, there are new rules for storing other foods. First of all, bread should never be kept in the refrigerator, as well as bananas, tomatoes and cucumbers. Low temperatures change the texture of tomatoes and inhibit the enzymes that give them flavour. Yet two-thirds of people surveyed admit to keeping them in the fridge.

Beware of bread, onions and garlic

Cucumbers at low temperatures become mushy. The bread should be stored in a reusable cotton or plastic bag. Onions and garlic should be stored in a dark, dry cupboard. Every day, families throw away millions of slices of bread and 4.4 million potatoes. Overall, 4.4 million tons of food are thrown away every year, with an average cost of 200 euros per person and a significant environmental impact.

How to better store food

There is an art to stacking a refrigerator to reduce consumption. The top shelf is warmest and best for convenience foods like cheese. The middle shelves are cooler and suitable for eggs, milk and leftovers. The bottom shelf is the coldest, ideal for storing raw meat, poultry and fish. Regular opening makes the door one of the hottest areas, therefore not very suitable for milk and eggs.

Fruit and vegetables are fine in the bottom drawers, but should be kept separate because fruit produces a gas called ethylenewhich causes vegetables to fall apart faster.

