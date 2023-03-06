Home Business Received an order to carry the dead old man downstairs?SF Express responds, attracting onlookers to lament that they dare to accept this order–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Business

by admin
A few days ago, a piece of information in Zigong, Sichuan Province that “the same-city pick-up and delivery platform received an order to carry a dead old man downstairs” attracted Internet attention. Some netizens said, “The order is too scary.” “The takeaway boy who dares to accept this kind of order is not only brave, but also hardworking.” But some netizens questioned, “Could it be a prank?”

On March 6, the platform involved responded that some users did place an order, and there was also a knight who grabbed the order, but the user voluntarily canceled it, which was an unfinished order. As for the online rumor “Knight tells the process of receiving and completing the order”, it has nothing to do with the platform and the order.

On March 6, SF Express responded to the above two online orders, saying, “After verification, the user placed the order at 20:01 on March 2, was robbed by a knight at 20:02, and the user voluntarily canceled it at 20:03.” , the order has not been completed; the order receiving and order completion process written by the online transmission from the perspective of the knight who completed the order has nothing to do with my platform and the order.”

As for another order of “buying $5 paper money and funeral supplies”, after verification, the user placed the order at 2:10 on March 2, and was robbed by a knight 13 seconds later. The user voluntarily canceled it at 2:11, and the order was not completed.

According to the Red Star News report, the platform stated, “SF Express is a comprador platform for intra-city pick-up and delivery. It has also received orders for buying funeral supplies and sweeping graves and presenting flowers on behalf of others before; but this is the first time to carry the deceased. Thank you for your support. With the attention and trust of the SF intra-city platform, we also appeal to everyone to place orders on demand while abiding by laws and regulations, public order and good customs, and understanding the rules of the platform.”

