(ANSA) – PADUA, MARCH 06 – Five hundred people gathered in front of the Gran Guardia in Piazza dei Signori, in Padua, in response to the provocation of demonstrators affiliated with the “Student Block” who last Saturday displayed the words “The school is not anti-fascist, she is free” in front of the Tito Livio institute.



Associations, parties and citizens have chosen to participate to reiterate that actions against freedom will not pass and that the city is anti-fascist. “Freedom is anti-fascism and Padua wanted to remind everyone tonight, sending a powerful message: fascists out of schools, universities, institutions” declared Irene Bresciani of the Padua High School Network. “As the High School Students Network we have been attacked firsthand because we carry out inclusion and transfeminism projects in schools throughout the city and the region, such as the career alias – he explained -. It is unacceptable that the right undermines the rights of students and female students. The institutions must act as guarantors of the Constitution and finally dissolve any neo-fascist organization, before it’s too late. We are already witnessing episodes of violence and intimidation: may the Government do its part to protect the Constitution”.



(ANSA).

