A 47-year-old father of two died after spending about 200 hours in emergency room with a “ulcer stomach” which turned out to be a cancer in the terminal stage. Danny Johnston passed away on Feb. 17, just a month after being diagnosed with cancer, his grieving wife Charlene, 37, said. The young dad had been in and out of the Countess of Chester Hospital with symptoms including vomiting blood, as reported by the Mirror.

The wrong diagnosis

The wife said she was shocked to hear the cancer was apparently listed in Danny’s medical records as of November 2022, but no one had told the family about it. Charlene said: ‘He went for a scan on January 14 and then passed out on his way out. He wasn’t very well at that point. We went to the ER when Danny said he wanted to get an IV and take the anti- illness medication and go home. That was the plan. ‘One nurse said ‘don’t let him go’ and when I asked her why she said ‘don’t you know?’ and she asked me what I thought it was and I said it was an ulcer in her duodenum and she was waiting for a procedure or an operation and her eyes started filling up. She said ‘you must know one thing. He’s got cancer’.

Danny Johnston, 47 tragically passed away on February 17 from stomach cancer, only a month after doctors informed him of his diagnosis.https://t.co/9u5njcdEsu — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) March 4, 2023

The funerals

He was only told he had cancer on January 15th and died a month later on February 17th. Charlene added: “I don’t think he accepted that he was terminal. She thought he would have at least another 10 years.” And then: “He was a real family man and always helped others. He got involved in the things of the community”. Danny’s funeral will take place at Chester Crematorium on 9 March. A spokesperson for the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “We know the patient’s family are concerned about the care we have provided and our communication with them. We are sorry this has been their experience and that our services are not have lived up to the high standards we have set for ourselves. We are actively investigating their complaint and will remain in contact with the family so that we can address their concerns directly with them.”

