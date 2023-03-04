Apple announced that four new games will be available on the Apple Arcade platform in the near future, including “Kimono Cats” by HumaNature Studios, “Osmos+” by Hemisphere Games, and “Clue: The Classic Mystery Game+” by Marmalade Game Studio and Human: Fall Flat+ from 505 Games (US), Inc.

“Kimono Cats” is an easy-to-play game suitable for players of all ages. Players will be able to choose the main character cat and a companion cat, and have fun together in traditional Japanese festivals. In “Osmos+”, players will enter the dusty world of galaxies described by Darwin. To survive, it needs to absorb smaller organisms and grow larger – but beware of larger predators. Astrophag’s design is based on unique physics principles, featuring interstellar graphics and a hypnotic ambient soundtrack.