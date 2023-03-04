18
Apple announced that four new games will be available on the Apple Arcade platform in the near future, including “Kimono Cats” by HumaNature Studios, “Osmos+” by Hemisphere Games, and “Clue: The Classic Mystery Game+” by Marmalade Game Studio and Human: Fall Flat+ from 505 Games (US), Inc.
“Kimono Cats” is an easy-to-play game suitable for players of all ages. Players will be able to choose the main character cat and a companion cat, and have fun together in traditional Japanese festivals. In “Osmos+”, players will enter the dusty world of galaxies described by Darwin. To survive, it needs to absorb smaller organisms and grow larger – but beware of larger predators. Astrophag’s design is based on unique physics principles, featuring interstellar graphics and a hypnotic ambient soundtrack.
“Clue: The Classic Mystery Game+” is a classic game from Hasbro’s board game, which room is it in? Who is the murderer? What weapons are used? Players will embark on a journey of reasoning in the mansion. Every guest is a suspect. Roll the dice and act as a detective to find clues. Human: Fall Flat+ is a fun, relaxing game that takes place in an ethereal dream world. Players can experience it alone or play online with up to 4 players.
