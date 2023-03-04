Home Technology “Clue: The Classic Mystery Game+”, “Human: Fall Flat+” and others will land on the Apple Arcade platform
“Clue: The Classic Mystery Game+”, “Human: Fall Flat+” and others will land on the Apple Arcade platform

Apple announced that four new games will be available on the Apple Arcade platform in the near future, including “Kimono Cats” by HumaNature Studios, “Osmos+” by Hemisphere Games, and “Clue: The Classic Mystery Game+” by Marmalade Game Studio and Human: Fall Flat+ from 505 Games (US), Inc.

“Kimono Cats” is an easy-to-play game suitable for players of all ages. Players will be able to choose the main character cat and a companion cat, and have fun together in traditional Japanese festivals. In “Osmos+”, players will enter the dusty world of galaxies described by Darwin. To survive, it needs to absorb smaller organisms and grow larger – but beware of larger predators. Astrophag’s design is based on unique physics principles, featuring interstellar graphics and a hypnotic ambient soundtrack.

“Clue: The Classic Mystery Game+” is a classic game from Hasbro’s board game, which room is it in? Who is the murderer? What weapons are used? Players will embark on a journey of reasoning in the mansion. Every guest is a suspect. Roll the dice and act as a detective to find clues. Human: Fall Flat+ is a fun, relaxing game that takes place in an ethereal dream world. Players can experience it alone or play online with up to 4 players.

