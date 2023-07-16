Diet helps a lot against the heat: this is really ‘anti-suffocation’ (very important)

Diet is essential to beat the heat and above all to help the body manage it in the best way.

A few small tricks and some changes from the usual diet they can be important both before and after summer, to help the body cope with the summer.

In Italy there are peaks far from 30 degrees, with estimates as high as 45/48 degrees. These temperatures are risky not only for weak subjects but for practically everyone.

The anti-heat diet: what to eat

Sweat, exhaustion, little appetite, they are all quite normal things that however do not help the body. In addition to eating everything necessary, it is important to remember that you must always drink a lot, from 1.5 to 2 liters of water a day, avoiding carbonated products and sugary drinks.

Also food choice, meal times and type of cooking they’re important. Yes to a nice abundant and fresh breakfast, better to avoid hot drinks if you suffer from low blood pressure. No excessive, heavy, elaborate and late dinners. When there is a drop in sugar due to the heat, the best idea is not always to eat a banana or a little sugar, there are other foods rich in nutrients that are not harmful such as parsley and almonds which are really efficient. Even a sauce with parsley, garlic, chilli pepper can be a real panacea, it can be added to a slice of chicken or turkey or to a salad.

To consume many green leafy vegetables, both cooked and raw. Vegetables such as tomatoes, eggplants and peppers increase the risk of inflammation in the body because they contain a lot sugars soluble. Do not exceed with fruit and always eat it with a protein, for example together with a cold cut or fruit, to be preferred fresh and in season and not pureed because the fibers are lost and the sugar increases.

In any case, excesses are never positive and if during the winter they are not optimal, in summer they are absolutely to be banned because they represent an additional load on the body. The meal should always be understood as a pyramid, so it starts with a hearty breakfast, a light lunch and then ends with dinner which must be highly digestible and not very elaborate.

A beautiful pasta salad or cold rice are excellent recipes but they must always be balanced. This means don’t cram everything in a bit but always use something like tuna and olives or eggs and cheese. In this way, with few changes, the organism is supported and the figure is also thought of.

