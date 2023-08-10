Dietary supplements for children are often overdosed and mostly unnecessary

Düsseldorf – Market check by the NRW consumer advice center again reveals questionable advertising claims and a lack of consumer protection

Around two thirds of the products examined exceed the vitamin and mineral reference values ​​for four to seven year olds. The nutrition experts are particularly critical of the risk of confusion with sweets due to the “children’s look”. The consumer advice center NRW appeals to the federal government to follow the decision of the consumer protection minister conference and to regulate food supplements for children more closely.

For the second time since 2018, consumer advocates have now examined the range of dietary supplements for children between the ages of four and seven. The result of the new market check by the NRW consumer advice center: the vast majority of the products examined are clearly overdosed. Numerous providers also advertise with inadmissible health promises. The experts are particularly critical of the “children’s look” of the products. “We urgently need binding maximum quantity regulations for vitamins and minerals in food supplements, preferably differentiated according to age groups,” says Wolfgang Schuldzinski, board member of the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer advice center. In addition, no forms that are typical of sweets should be allowed in the dosage form of food supplements.

Every tenth child gets nutritional supplements

In Germany, almost half of the adults take food supplements, without there being a general undersupply of nutrients in the population. As a rule, children are also sufficiently supplied with most of the vitamins and minerals. Nevertheless, according to studies, around ten percent of two to 18-year-olds in this country receive food supplements from their parents and/or foods that are fortified with vitamins or minerals. “Children usually do not need any nutritional supplements at all,” emphasizes Schuldzinski. “Our updated market check shows that many products continue to advertise with inadmissible health claims (so-called health claims). Many products are overdosed or contain nutrients that are not necessary or not recommended.”

The results:

Dosage: 23 of the 33 products examined are well above the daily recommendations for vitamins and minerals of the German Society for Nutrition for four to seven year olds. 13 of the tested products reach or even exceed the maximum safe levels for food supplements proposed by the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, which are intended for people aged 15 and over.

Presentation: 20 out of 33 products in the market check have colorful packaging, entice people with animals or cartoon characters, or promise more joie de vivre, intelligence or learning achievements. 22 products are very similar to real sweets as chewy candies, toffee or gummy candies in the shape of a bear and with sweet flavors – which tempts you to snack and can lead to overdosing. The Munich Regional Court had already declared this inadmissible in 2021 (ruling of March 11, 2021, Az. 1 HK O 17003/20).

Composition: In addition, the products tested contained seemingly random variations of micronutrients, including vitamins C, D and E as well as B1, B2, B6 and B12, but also folic acid, biotin, A/beta-carotene and calcium. The nutrition experts also found selenium, zinc, magnesium, iron, manganese, iodine and chromium. Wolfgang Schuldzinski criticizes that this enrichment seems arbitrary and without a concept. The problem: Dietary supplements, including those aimed at children, are not subject to any approval procedures. The consumer advice center NRW has long been demanding binding maximum amounts for nutrients in food supplements. “The legislature should take urgent action here and close the existing regulatory gaps in children’s food supplements,” says Schuldzinski. In addition, food control should monitor such products and their advertising more closely.

Tips for parents:

A varied diet is enough

Two large German studies – DONALD and ESKIMO – show that, with a few exceptions, the nutrient supply in children is generally good. The recommended amounts for folate and the minerals iron, iodine and calcium are not fully achieved. That doesn’t mean these children are deficient, however, as the recommendations are generous. The supply can easily be improved with conventional food. A varied daily diet with plenty of grain products, potatoes, vegetables, fruit and (low-fat) dairy products is sufficient for this – and lots of exercise outside. If you are worried about your child, you should first talk to the pediatrician about it.

Beware of big promises

Dietary supplements are not medicines, they are foods. They must not promise to prevent or alleviate any disease. Many of the claims advertised are not scientifically proven. With regard to the development and health of children, according to the European Health Claims Regulation, health claims can only be made for very few ingredients. However, these ingredients only ensure normal bodily functions. An improvement in school performance, for example, cannot be achieved through the administration of nutrients, unless there is a real deficiency.

Oversupply poses health risks

Most food supplements for children contain nutrients that they are usually already well supplied with. Oversupply poses an increased health risk. Certain substances such as copper or boron should not be included at all in children’s food supplements, nor should vitamin A. Anyone suffering from a real nutrient deficiency needs a drug that is usually paid for by health insurance.

