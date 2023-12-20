Home » Digital medical prescription for drugs, simplification arrives. Licenses for tourism, here’s the push
The Italian government has given the green light for a package of simplifications that will bring major changes to various sectors. One of the key changes will be the digitalization of drug prescriptions, which will soon become the norm.

The enabling bill, which received approval from the Council of Ministers, will pave the way for digital recipes for drugs as well as a single authorization for tourist activities. The government has until the end of August to implement these measures.

The shift to digital drug prescriptions has been described as a “structural” change, marking a permanent departure from paper prescriptions. This move, which was initially introduced during the pandemic, has become widely accepted and is now set to become a permanent fixture in the healthcare system.

The current extension for digital prescriptions is set to expire at the end of the year. Unless there is a new mini extension of the deadlines through the milleproroghe decree, the government is expected to expedite the implementation of the digital prescription system.

These changes are part of the government’s efforts to streamline processes and embrace digital innovation in various sectors. With the deadline for implementation looming, stakeholders will be closely watching the government’s progress in bringing these simplifications to fruition.

