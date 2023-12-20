OPPO Find X7 spy photos leaked, imitation leather back, camera module design exposed

OPPO Find X7 series may be coming soon, leaked images reveal

The highly anticipated OPPO Find X7 series may be making its debut sooner than expected, according to recent leaks on Chinese social media platform Weibo. A technology blog shared what it claims to be the official promotional image of the Find X7 series, giving us a first look at the Find X7 and Find X7 Pro.

The leaked image showcases the design of the back of the phones, with the use of imitation leather materials and a round camera module, which doesn’t seem to be very different from the previous generation Find X6.

While the authenticity of the leaked photos cannot be verified, multiple sources have claimed that the information is reliable. The familiar whistleblower @digitalchat.com has even disclosed the camera specifications of the Find X7 series.

According to the leaks, the Find X7 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel LYT0808 main lens, paired with a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. As for the Find X7 Pro and the rumored Find X7 Ultra, they will feature a 50-megapixel main camera, a 3x optical zoom 50-megapixel telephoto lens, a 6x optical zoom 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

While the actual release date of the Find X7 series is still unknown, it is estimated that the phones will be launched in China early next year. The leaked information has sparked excitement among tech enthusiasts, who are eagerly waiting for the official announcement from OPPO.

Source: gsmarena

