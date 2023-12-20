Luc Besson Discusses “The Dog God” and Portraying Marginalized People

Luc Besson Talks About “The Dog God”: I Like to Show the Unique Fate of Marginalized People

A few years ago, French director Luc Besson read a report about a father who threw his son into a dog pen and left him there for four years. This story inspired him to write “The Dog God”, a film that explores the unique fate of a marginalized person.

The film was recently shortlisted for the main competition unit of the 80th Venice International Film Festival, and premiered in China at the Pingyao International Film Festival in mid-October. The enthusiasm and applause from the audience at the film festival screening brought tears to the 64-year-old director’s eyes. “Dog God” has now been released in Chinese theaters, marking Luc Besson’s return to China after six years, following his previous film “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”.

At the premiere of “The Dog God” at Shanghai Cinemas, a short film reviewed Luc Besson’s nearly forty years of directing career, showing the evolution of his work from his early films like “Léon” to more recent hits like “Lucy” and “Anna”. The film is said to have a style reminiscent of Besson’s early works, with elements of simplicity, innocence, and thriller.

The protagonist of “The Dog God”, Doug, is a man who lives with dogs, having been subjected to long-term abuse and violence from his family, leaving him physically and mentally scarred. The film follows his tragic life, exploring the question of whether he will become a beast or an angel after enduring such hardship.

The film also features a total of 124 dogs, showcasing their virtues and prominent roles in the story. With outstanding performances, “The Dog God” is hailed as a character-driven movie, with actor Caleb Landry Jones delivering an exceptional and moving portrayal of Doug.

In an exclusive interview with China Business News, Luc Besson expressed that “The Dog God” delves into the theme of pain and suffering in modern society, portraying the plight of marginalized people and how they navigate their tragic fates.

With its premiere in China and critical acclaim, “The Dog God” stands as a testament to Besson’s storytelling prowess and his ability to capture the human experience in its most raw and painful forms.

