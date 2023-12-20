The 10th Women’s Chess Tournament concluded with Shanxi Shuhai winning the championship and Li He winning the Best Female Chess Player Award_TOM Sports

The 10th “CITIC Heye Cup” Chinese Women’s League A concluded on the evening of December 18 with the closing ceremony held at the Chongli Mountain Foothills & Genting Hotel. The event was attended by several leaders and guests, including prominent figures from various provinces and cities.

The championship was clinched by the Shanxi Shuhai Luxin team, marking their first victory in the competition. Jiangsu Zhiyuan team secured the runner-up position, while the Chengdu Bank team took third place.

During the event, the Best Female Chess Player Award was presented to Li He of the Shanxi Shuhai Luxin Team. Additionally, four individual awards were presented to Lu Minquan of the Chengdu Bank team for the Most Wins Award, Xu Haizhe for the Best Rookie Award, Li Sixuan for the Best Improvement Award, and Rui Naiwei for the Best Fighting Award.

The closing ceremony was attended by a number of leaders and guests from both domestic and international affiliations, further enhancing the prestige and significance of the event.

