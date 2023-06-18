Home » Dimarco-Frattesi-Chiesa, Mancini 3rd in the Nations League
Health

Dimarco-Frattesi-Chiesa, Mancini 3rd in the Nations League

by admin
Dimarco-Frattesi-Chiesa, Mancini 3rd in the Nations League

The editorial staff Sunday 18 June 2023, 17:06

ENSCHEDE (Netherlands)The final for third place in the Nations League goes to Italy. In fact, thanks to goals by Dimarco, Frattesi and Chiesa, the national team beat the hosts Holland 3-2 and won the bronze medal in the competition for the second consecutive edition. Two-faced match for Mancini’s boys, absolute masters of the field in the first half, closed with a double advantage, only to then drop dramatically in the second half, under pressure from the opponents. The Oranje, after a quarter of an hour of siege, get back into the game with Bergwijn in the 68th minute, but the hopes of a comeback are dashed on the deadly counter-attack from the Juventus winger – who replaced Gnonto and Raspadori together with Zaniolo – who closed the game just five minutes later. In the 90th minute Wijnaldum’s goal set the score at the final 3-2.

Italy-Holland, the choices of Mancini and Koeman

Roberto Mancini launches the 4-3-3with Acerbi and the newcomer Good morning – instead of Bonucci – to protect Donnarumma, and Toloi and Dimarco to complete the backlog in the role of full-backs. Cristante in the midfield, Verratti and Frattesi in the wings, while Raspadori and Gnonto act as external forwards on the sides of the Retegui offensive end. Still bench for Church. Koeman’s answer is similar: Bijlow is between the posts, with Dumfries on the right and Aké on the left of the central duo Geertruida-Van Dijk, Wieffer, De Jong and Simons in midfield and, in front, the trident Malen-Gakpo-Lang.

See also  Flat stomach, how to have a sculpted belly? The infallible 'tricks'

You may also like

If you are 70 years old but want...

Delicious recipes with leeks: oven-roasted leeks, patties and...

Foggia fans set Lecco banner on fire

Combine trend color red in summer 2023: cool...

The “silent” symptom of deadly skin cancer you...

New Vw Id 2 All 2023-2024, still interesting...

I BRING – Greetings – News – AUSTRALIA

Medical Gaslighting: “You lose the feeling for your...

Brain friendly foods | to be smarter bite...

A light consumption of alcohol reduces stress and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy