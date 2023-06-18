Stellantis invests in five production lines — Enterprises

“Now there is a positive news represented by the objective of the Stellantis group to design one converting VMs that allows you to give answers either on an occupational and industrial level. An important element, fundamental above all because it concerns an area where we cannot afford not to have a development perspective for the industrial site”.

So the regional councilor for economic development and work, Vicenzo Collacommenting on the meeting in Bologna where, at the headquarters of Regionwere illustrated perspectives for the VM plant in Cento in the Ferrara area belonging to the Stellantis Group.

New investments in new engines and hydrogen

During the meeting Stellantis executives confirmed that VM, with approx 400 employees of which 100 engaged in research and development, has discontinued the V6 diesel engines. However, the five-year plan presented makes it possible to maintain centrality in diesel production and gives greater autonomy to the VM brand. In fact, they will be developed in the coming years five production lines: industrial engines, agricultural engines, engines for the marine industry, spare parts for automotive diesel, emission testing department e design and industrialization of hydrogen engines. In particular, the research and development sector was refocused on Centowith the forecast of an investment in the next five years of some tens of millions of euros.

“It is a guarantee for the future of VM- adds councilor Colla-. What is presented is a plan that points to a strong presence on the market and can count on a highly competent management, particularly focused on expansion and development development of the marine industry. During the meeting, the management also communicated the start of interactions with subjects who have the basis for guaranteeing and increasing the potential of the new industrial project”.

An important communication, therefore, for viale Aldo Moro, both for the decision to focus on the strongly growing marine industrial sector, and for the objective of aiming for the independence of the VM brand, “with an estate that is both research autonomy , that of design, production and commercial. As institutions, we welcome the willingness of the Stellantis management and the trade union forces to meet again in the coming weeks, to see in detail the path of the industrial project”, concluded Colla.

The meeting

In addition to the councilor Colla, the managers of the Stellantis industrial group took part in the appointment David Mele (senior vice president corporate affairs di Stellantis Italia), Virgil Cerutti (head of business development global coordinator Stellantis), Daniel Chiari (Head of Institutional Relations Italy), Claudius D’Amico (public relations & communication director Stellantis Italia), the president of the Province of Ferrara, Gianni Michele Padovanithe mayor of the Municipality of Cento Edward Accorsi, Antonio Galleranirepresentatives of national, regional and local trade union organizations and theregional employment agency.