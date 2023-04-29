Discovered New Side Effect Of French Fries That You Definitely Don’t Want To Read About (And It Has To Do With Your Anxiety)

Eating a lot of fried foods is already linked to a higher risk of obesity and heart disease, but this habit could be negatively impacting your mental health as well

A new study suggests that frequent consumption of fried foods – particularly the consumption of French fries – is strongly associated with a higher risk of anxiety of 12% and at a risk of depression greater than 7%.

The authors of the document accused theacrilammide – a contaminant produced in starchy foods when they are fried, baked, roasted or cooked at high temperatures – as a potential culprit for mental health changes.

Acrylamide is formed mainly in potato, cereal or coffee products, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Read also: Junk food: makes you lazy and slows down your brain

I study

The findings of the recent research are based on data from over 140,000 people in the UK who shared their information about their health and dietary habits for a large medical database.

All participants were followed up for an average of 11 years.

The researchers identified people in that database who ate fried foods on a regular basis and then looked at whether they had symptoms of anxiety or depression.

The reason? Fried food causes more inflammation in the gut which, over time, can lead to inflammation in the brain. In research, such neuroinflammation it has been associated with conditions such as depression and anxiety.

In fact, when it comes to acrylamide, long-term exposure can cause reproductive problems, nerve damage, and even cancer.

In the new study, the researchers noted that exposure to the substance caused an increase in behavioral disorders, anxiety and depression.

To avoid exposure to acrylamide, it is advisable to avoid high cooking temperatures and, in general, fried foods, preferring, instead, whole foods and minimally processed foods, avoiding added sugars and preservatives.

Source: Pnas

