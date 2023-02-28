L’Institute of Translational Pharmacology of the National Research Council (Cnr-IFT) Of Romahas developed an innovative treatment based oninoculation of the molecule Nerve Growth Factor (NGF) through the nosewhich could reduce the effects of brain trauma and also avoid the occurrence of motor disabilities.

The trial, the results of which are published on British Journal of Pharmacologyfits into a context of treatment in which it is necessary to act as quickly as possible: it is known, in fact, that as a result of a brain trauma (primary injury) can occur in a short time a succession of molecular and biochemical eventssuch as to further worsen the damage.

The inoculation of this molecule avoids cascading complications

“We know that these injuries can trigger a series of cascading consequences such as ischemia (for a reduced blood supply), hypoxia (due to lack of oxygen) e neuroinflammations, which exacerbate the severity and increase the extent of the lesion, with often permanent and disabling results. Our study therefore arises from the need to prevent, or limit, some of these mechanisms that determine theoccurrence of secondary damage“, explains Marzia Soligo of the Cnr-Iftauthor of the research.

In the study, the treatments involved the administration of NGF human on mouse models and, starting from the day following the end of the therapeutic cycle, the onset of symptoms of motor disability and it development of neuro-inflammatory phenomena.

Traumatic brain injuries

“Ae have been able to ascertain that this molecule, made available by Dompé pharmaceuticalsinoculated immediately after the brain trauma, manages to limit and prevent the development of secondary damage responsible for the generalized progression of the brain damage, such as motor disabilities, both in the impact zone (parietal cortex) and in other areas of the brain, such as the hypothalamus. We know that the traumatic brain injury (TBI)which represent one of the biggest problems in the field of neurology, cause every year in Europa circa 1.5 million hospitalizations and pediatric populations e adolescents are found to be at high risk.

Furthermore, as part of the project, the first clinical study authorized in Italy is being carried out which involves the use of NGF delivered to the brain via intranasal administration in children with outcomes of TBI grave.

A molecule that opens up the prospect of early treatment of brain damage

“Although this treatment is applied to patients with chronic trauma – i.e. months after the trauma – the expectation is that these preclinical data may open to the exploration of the effects of early treatment with NGFto be associated with primary care for those who have just undergone one severe brain injury”, conclude Luigi Manniresearcher of Cnr-Ift and first author of the research.