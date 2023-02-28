Original title: Beijing taste is positive, fireworks are strong

From “Iron Teeth Bronze Teeth Ji Xiaolan” to “Under the Zhengyang Gate”, from “Love in the Courtyard” to “The Little Woman Under the Zhengyang Gate”, from “Sesame Alley” to “Love in Nine Bends”, as a “Beijing-style drama” creation Director Liu Jiacheng, the representative figure of the film, presented to the audience a series of excellent works full of pyrotechnics and full of human touch, which aroused strong sympathy from the audience. Right now, “Love Full of Nine Bends”, which is currently being broadcast on Youku, continues the “Beijing-flavored humanities” feelings, focuses on the struggle and growth of young and middle-aged groups in Beijing Hutongs, and presents the changes and development of the city. What kind of innovation is there from “siheyuan” to “hutong”? Let us listen to the director’s story about how he became acquainted with actors such as Han Dongjun and Reyiza.

“Love in Nine Bends” tells about Yang Shumao (played by Han Dongjun), Ye Fei (played by Re Yiza), Shi Xiaona (played by Chen Yao) and Zhao Yajing (played by Chong Danni) who grew up in the old Beijing Hutong Nine Bends People, along with the 40 years of reform and opening up, have experienced the ups and downs of life, the ups and downs of love, and the ups and downs of career, the story of struggle and growth together.

From “Love in a Courtyard” to “Love in Nine Bends”, director Liu Jiacheng told reporters, “Upgrading the story scene from a courtyard to a hutong has also strengthened the depth and breadth of the story. Although we are writing about Beijing, it It not only focuses on one city in Beijing, but also shows Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Through the echoes of the cities in the north and south, it gives a panoramic description of the vigorous history of China‘s reform and opening up at that time.” In addition, with “Love in a Courtyard”, the lens focuses on middle-aged and elderly people The emotional story is different, “Love Man Nine Bends” is more passionate and youthful. “This is the song of youth in our Beijing hutongs. In fact, it is not only Beijing, but from the whole country, it is a story of the times with a youthful color.”

“The taste of Beijing is positive and the fireworks are strong” is the unanimous evaluation given by the audience, and this is also the specialty of Liu Jiacheng’s team. In order to truly restore the style of the hutongs in the 20th century, the crew used real-world construction to accurately reproduce, ranging from tricycles, popcorn on the street, bamboo carts for pushing children, window air conditioners, briquettes, to small ones scorched on coal stoves. The steamed buns and small advertisements on the wall all strive to pursue the “authentic taste”, leading the audience to feel the atmosphere of life in that era from brick by brick.

This kind of experience, Liu Jiacheng said frankly, “One is my own life experience. In addition, I have to observe life. The experience of life in our industry is not to experience after receiving a drama, but to accumulate every day of life. A professional habit is to observe. Observing people and observing the environment. To this day, I still live in Dongcheng District, where the life of old Beijing is the most concentrated. I have a traffic card, take the bus, take the subway, and go shopping with my family , They are all observing the details of life, seeing those street vendors, why the grandpa and aunt who buy vegetables are arguing with others over two garlics, etc. These details of life can be easily found in the works.”

Actor fit:

In order to wait for Han Dongjun to start the machine two months later

This time, the cast of young actors such as Han Dongjun, Reyza, and Chen Yao is also a highlight of this drama. Whether it is Han Dongjun, who is an idol with both strength, or Reyiza, who has been popular in the past two years, their performances in the play are remarkable.

When selecting actors, Director Liu Jiacheng only thought about “who is the most suitable”, and did not consider whether the actors were from Beijing or not and the so-called traffic. “Dong Jun is one of the young actors who has acting skills. For an actor who really has acting skills, he doesn’t care about his appearance. He always thinks how beautiful he is in the camera, so he is called an actor in vain.” For the role of Yang Shumao, Liu Jiacheng revealed that, in fact, I also got in touch with many actors, because some actors hesitated because of the large age span of the roles, which was basically out of my own consideration. “Han Dongjun has the feeling of Yang Shumao’s Beijing man. I also told Dongjun that it is beautiful to play the role accurately. The beauty of a simple image can only fool the audience for a few minutes. After a few minutes, the audience becomes more and more annoying. Because you can’t get it right, that’s not acting.” After Han Dongjun was chosen to play Yang Shumao, the crew started the production late for nearly two months, “Because he had a play that didn’t end, but I think such actors are rare, and I’m willing to wait. he”.

Liu Jiacheng also praised the heroine Re Yiza for her seriousness and dedication, “She recommended herself. I once asked her to try the role of Zhao Yajing. She said that she came here because of Ye Fei, because Ye Fei also had a child in the end, and she lived with her.” Similarly, after she became a mother, she knew more about the emotions between mother and child, and that feeling is real. In addition, her acting skills are absolutely online, and her preparations are also very rich. Many performances often give me two or three package.”

Love continues:

In the future, there will be Bell and Drum Towers and Guijie Street.

Talking about why “Jiudaowan Hutong” was used as the creative prototype, Director Liu said, “You may also find that the ‘Jiudaowan’ in the title of the drama is not the same as the ‘Jiudaowan’ in the name of the real community. Mr. Wang Zhili, the screenwriter, lives in a place not too far from Jiudaowan Hutong in Beijing. He said that the name of the Hutong is very interesting, and “Jiudaowan” is very meaningful. The Hutong is winding, but there is always a road. It works, as long as you find the right direction and walk all the way, you will definitely be able to walk on the Kangzhuang Avenue.”

So what is the best way to connect “Jiudaowan” and “Jiudaowan”? Liu Jiacheng said that through such a scene: “When Yang Shumao got rich, he bought a large courtyard and helped the residents in the alley to solve their mental problems. Cultural needs, and also solved some employment problems. The district leaders were very moved and gave them a picture inscribed by a famous calligrapher: Love is full of Jiudaowan. Add three points of water to the bend, and hope that the residents of our Jiudaowan will no longer Stumbling around, going round and round, let Jiudaowan become a harbor for people to park and a happy home. In this way, I think the pattern will be improved.”

There are already two works in the "Love Full" series. Next, Liu Jiacheng and his old partner Wang Zhili will write a story about the Beijing Central Axis, which is called "Love Full Bell and Drum Tower" in conjunction with the Beijing Central Axis application. "Afterwards, we have another idea. The script has been written for more than half. It is called "Love Man Guijie", which describes the development and changes of Guijie Street in Beijing." Liu Jiacheng said, "I have always wanted to make a work with Peking Opera as the background theme. Because I once stayed in the Peking Opera Theater and had life experience. And Peking Opera is a traditional Chinese culture, a label and symbol of China in the world. This kind of subject matter is very beautiful when it is shot first, and there are intricate emotions in it. stories and historical stories, I strive to realize the creation of such a drama in cooperation with Youku."