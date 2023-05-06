DEATH RAY VISION – Neues Album „No Mercy From Electric Eyes“ im Juni!

DEATH RAY VISION, who formed at the intersection of hardcore and punk and metal, have announced their forthcoming third album, No Mercy From Electric Eyes, out June 30th via Metal Blade Records.



With a new singer and a new album in their luggage DEATH RAY VISION back and announce the release of “No Mercy From Electric Eyes” on June 30th, 2023 via Metal Blade!

Today the band released the video for “Behead the King”. Watch the video here:

Guitarist Pete Cortese:

„‚Behead The King‘ is about the helplessness you feel watching the world burn around you and being powerless to do anything about it.“ It was a blast working with director Anthony Jarvis on the video.“

Mike D’Antonio (aka KILLSWITCH ENGAGE):

„This new Death Ray Vision record is ready to rip your face off,“ shares bassist Mike D’Antonio. „With release day imminent, we are very excited to unveil the newest DRV video for ‚Behead the King.‘ Paying homage to Boston, both past and present, it features DRV’s newest member – Keith Bennett on vocals. Filled with blistering riffs and mind-melting breakdowns, get ready for No Mercy From Electric Eyes.“

Tracklist:

01. Behead The King

02. In Unholy Water

03. From The Rafters

04. Reaper

05. Premature Evisceration

06. Praise The War Machine

07. Broken Hands Of God

08. An Iron Age

09. Armageddon Is The Answer

10. O Great Destroyer

11. Crawl Forth The Cowards

12. End Me

DEATH RAY VISION sind:

Keith Bennett – Vocals

Chris Rosati – Guitar/vocals

Pete Cortese – Guitar

Mike D’Antonio – Bass

Colin Conway – Drums

About DEATH RAY VISION:

The band began writing in late 2018 after touring with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE – who share bassist Mike D’Antonio with DRV – and had plenty of creative momentum remaining after that year’s album Negative Mental Attitude, which they kept up. The results will show that they are playing at the peak of their ability. “We’re much more cohesive as a band after playing together for so many years, and we’ve gotten better at songwriting and collaborating to bring out the best in everyone’s ideas,” says guitarist Pete Cortese.

Another new dimension affecting the sound is the addition of vocalist Keith Bennett to the band, who the previous members knew would be a perfect fit as he has been involved with notable bands such as Wrecking Crew, Panzerbastard ( both of whom shared the stage with Cortese and D’Antonio’s other band Overcast) and Ramallah collaborated. “Keith brings a whole lot of piss and vinegar, with a dose of street cred. He brought a new kind of enthusiasm and excitement and just pushed us even more to make a great record.”, says Cortese. Guitarist Chris Rosati adds: “Creatively, Keith is a force of nature. His ability to get into a new song and quickly come up with vocals and lyrics is really impressive.”

Lyrically, No Mercy From Electric Eyes is a more politically charged album than their previous releases – “it’s angrier, and anyone who pays attention to the state of the world can understand why”, says Cortese — but it’s also very personal for Bennett. “Every word I sing comes from the heart,” says the singer. “I should have been dead a few years ago, I’m here for a reason. These lyrics are a direct connection to what I feel, how I live and what I see.”

When it came to recording, drummer Colin Conway recorded his parts at Mad Oak Studio with longtime partner Benny Grotto, while everything else was recorded and produced by Rosati at his home studio, Mass Metal Studios.

The album’s title is taken from the lyrics to one of the tracks – Cortese insists that makes sense given the band’s name – and the vivid artwork is by D’Antonio, who, according to the bassist, starts with the idea: “To be ‘under the thumb of an ethereal overlord.’ The fear of knowing that the ‘master’ is watching your every move from a short distance. In this world, only obedience is accepted and absolutely no mercy is shown to those who fail. “

The band put so much heart and soul into No Mercy From Electric Eyes that they hope to perform the songs live as often as possible and tour outside the US for the first time, but ultimately they’re proud of what they’ve accomplished and believe that they are worth giving a shit about, because they give a shit about everything they do. “We made a great record that doesn’t sound like a lot of contemporary metal bands”says Cortese. “It’s pretty damn heavy without relying on drop-z tuning, and it’s a great balance of aggressive and melodic without overpowering.”

Band-Links:

