Home » The WHO raised an international health emergency due to Covid-19, but the pandemic continues
News

The WHO raised an international health emergency due to Covid-19, but the pandemic continues

by admin
The WHO raised an international health emergency due to Covid-19, but the pandemic continues
The WHO lifted the international health emergency due to Covid-19, after more than 3 years.

The World Health Organization (WHO) lifted this Friday (05) the international emergency due to Covid-19, which had been declared since January 30, 2020, given the notable reduction in serious cases and deaths globally, but without declaring end of the pandemic for this disease. In our country, the Ministry of Health provided its weekly report on the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus in Paraguay that same day, reporting almost 150 new cases and one death.

The decision was announced by the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, after the organization’s emergency committee met this Thursday to analyze the current situation of the pandemic, which in more than three years has affected at least 765 million people and has caused the death of about 20 million.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of coronavirus infections and reported deaths has been decreasing globally: in the last week of April, the WHO confirmed 630,000 cases worldwide and 3,500 deaths, when in January there were more than 1.3 million of positives and the 14,000 deaths, partly due to the wave in China.

Situation in Paraguay

The MSPB report corresponds to epidemiological week 17, from April 23 to 29, 2023, where 4,196 samples were processed, of which 148 yielded positive results for Covid-19, reaching a total of 809,955 infections of the disease since the start of the pandemic. A new death was also registered, reaching 19,921 deaths related to the pandemic disease. The report also includes 13 patients hospitalized for Covid-19, none of them in intensive care.

See also  Trademark registration confronts the FNC and Bebidas del Huila

You may also like

“President Bukele’s leadership is the one that has...

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday May 9,...

Canada accuses Beijing of harassing families of Hong...

Sequestration of 40 million from an entrepreneur linked...

“President Bukele’s leadership is the one that has...

The Giro d’Italia began with Rigo as the...

From 22 May in Naples the sixth edition...

Esteban Enderica longs to get an Olympic spot...

The musical success of Diomedes Díaz that Juancho...

Woman Throws Corn Cobs at Giant Panda Chengdu...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy