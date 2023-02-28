[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, February 27, 2023]On February 26, local time, in the 25th round of the 2022-2023 English Premier League, a focus match, Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 at home, Kane scored. “White Lily” has won two league games in a row, while “Blue Army” has lost five rounds.

Previously, the two teams had played 61 times in the Premier League. Tottenham had 7 wins, 21 draws and 33 losses, which was an absolute disadvantage. The last time “White Lily” defeated the “Blue Army” dates back to 2018. Since then, they have played 8 times in the league with 2 draws and 6 losses. In the first match of this season, Tottenham scored in stoppage time, narrowly tied away and took away one point. This game is the second time the two sides have met this season.

In the second minute of the first half, Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling fell in the opponent’s penalty area, but the referee ignored it.

In the 18th minute, Chelsea midfielder João Félix took a long shot from the top of the penalty area. The angle was too straight and was caught by the goalkeeper.

In the 27th minute, Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg responded with a long shot at the top of the opponent’s penalty area, which hit the right post and popped out. Chelsea escaped unharmed.

In the 43rd minute, Chelsea winger Sterling dribbled horizontally from the left in front of the opponent’s penalty area and shot a shot from the back corner, which was blocked by the goalkeeper.

In the stoppage time of the first half, Chelsea striker Hakim Ziyech knocked down Tottenham’s Richarlison during the fight, causing a conflict between the players of the two sides, and the referee sent off Ziyech with a red card.

However, after watching the VAR replay, the referee changed his original penalty, withdrew the red card and showed a yellow card.

At the end of the half, the two sides scored a goalless draw, and they changed sides to fight again in the second half.

At the beginning of the second half, Tottenham midfielder Emerson Royal (Emerson Royal) shot in the opponent’s penalty area and was cleared by the defender. No. 4 Oliver Skipp (Oliver Skipp) shot angrily from the right side of the penalty area , Although the goalkeeper touched the ball, he still couldn’t prevent the ball from entering the net. Tottenham broke the deadlock.

In the 75th minute, Tottenham winger Richarlison once again threatened the opponent’s goal with a long shot, but it was slightly higher.

In the 82nd minute, Tottenham took a corner kick from the right, center back Eric Dier headed back, and center Harry Kane easily scored the ball at the back post. Tottenham sealed the victory. But the slow motion showed that Dell had a pressing action when he was fighting for the top, but the referee did not give a penalty.

In the end, Tottenham defeated Chelsea 2-0 at home, and Kane, who scored the second goal, won the best player of the game.

Tottenham starting (3-4-3): 20-Fraser Foster/34-Langlet, 15-Dell, 17-Christian Romero/33-Ben Davis, 5- Huiber, 4-Skip, 12-Emmerson Royal/9-Richarlison (89’↑23-Pedro Polo), 10-Harry Kane, 21- Kulusevski (79’↑7-Son Xingmin)

Chelsea starting (4-2-3-1): 1-Kepa/21-Chilwell, 26-Coulibaly, 6-Thiago Silva (19’↑33-Wesley Foo Farner), 24-Reece James/5-Enzo, 12-Ruben Loftus Cheek (62’↑19-Mount)/8-Kovacic, 17-Sterling ( 83’↑9-Aubameyang), 11-Felix (83’↑15-Muderick), 22-Hakim Ziyech (62’↑20-Dennis Zakaria)/ 29-Haverts

After this campaign, Tottenham continued to maintain their 4th place in the standings, while Chelsea still ranked 10th, but they were 14 points behind Tottenham. Although the “Blue Army” spent more than 300 million euros in the introduction of many players during the winter window, they still have a poor record, and it is even hard to find a win. After five rounds of the league, they will basically miss the European competition next season.

(Editor in charge: Ye Chengyun)