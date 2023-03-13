Berlin – On the occasion of the hospital summit of the German Hospital Society (DKG) on March 13, 2023, Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the Board of the Association of Replacement Health Insurance Funds e. V. (vdek):

“The insured expect that everyone involved in the hospital reform will work together constructively and take responsibility for the design of future-proof hospital care. The necessary modernization of hospital structures can only succeed if everyone pulls together. The focus should be on this common goal. We have no knowledge deficit, we know that specialization and concentration of services lead to a better quality of care for patients. The path via care levels and service complexes is therefore correct. Of course, urban and rural areas have to be viewed differently and of course we want to continue to have basic care across the board with good emergency structures. The federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, together with the partners of the joint self-government, has already done pioneering work with the amended hospital planning.”

Current photos of the vdek CEOs for reporting can be found here in our picture archive.

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 290 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 380 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.