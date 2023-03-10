Vellore / Tübingen – The international non-profit organization DKMS finances four treatment rooms for stem cell transplants at the Christian Medical College Vellore and contributes to the treatment costs for up to 100 patients.

It was a shock for the whole family: in 2016, at Ashutosh from Ranchi in north-west India was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In the hospital in Mumbai, the treating doctors initially fought the cancer with success. But in January 2022, the young man suddenly suffered from a swelling in his neck. The leukemia had returned. Ashutosh’s only chance of survival and recovery was now a stem cell transplant.

Luckily, his 22-year-old brother was a perfect “match.” His tissue characteristics fully matched those of Ashutosh, making him a suitable donor to give his younger brother a second chance at life. First, however, the family faced another challenge: Ashutosh’s previous treatment had already exhausted the family’s financial resources. The parents had previously had to give up their business due to the corona pandemic and the care of their sick son. Eventually they managed to borrow money from relatives. The non-profit organization DKMS took over the remaining amount as part of their international aid program “Access to Transplantation”.

As an international and diverse non-profit organization, the DKMS is committed to a wide range of projects and assistance for patients with blood cancer and other blood disorders. The focus is on the goal of improving access to stem cell transplantation for those who would normally be denied this potentially life-saving therapy for financial or other non-medical reasons. This particularly includes patients in low- and middle-income countries.

A current example from southern India shows what this help can look like in concrete terms: The DKMS recently financed four single rooms there especially for patients who received a stem cell transplant. The rooms are part of the nonprofit’s newly constructed transplant units Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore and the recently inaugurated Ranipet Campus. With the new campus, the CMC has significantly expanded its treatment capacity from 18 beds to 29 beds today. In addition, since 2021, the DKMS has also contributed to the treatment costs for stem cell transplants for up to 100 needy patients at the CMC Vellore. The social workers at the CMC Vellore apply for local funds for patients and their families. However, these are not always sufficient to fully cover the treatment costs. The DKMS closes this financial gap, which makes the crucial difference for those in need. “Stem cell transplantation is often the only chance of a cure for patients with blood disorders, but it is unaffordable for most families,” says dr Elke New YearGlobal CEO of DKMS. “Our goal is to ease the financial burden on patients in need and help provide a better foundation for care.”

“We are very grateful for the support of the DKMS”, stated Dr. Vikram Mathews, Director of the CMC Vellore. The new transplant units will be able to treat around 300 patients a year. “A dedicated team of highly qualified specialists will ensure that we will achieve the best possible clinical outcomes for our patients,” says dr mathews

As in the case of Ashutosh: His leukemia was successfully treated with a stem cell transplant at CMC Vellore. Today he has already recovered well and is on the road to recovery. “I’m very grateful for all the support I’ve received and the chance at life I’ve been given,” says the 20-year-old. The student looks to the future with confidence: “I am confident that I will be as energetic as I used to be and that I will be able to finish my studies and graduate.”

