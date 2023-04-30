Dl Lavoro, the news on the renewal of fixed-term contracts and vouchers: waiters hired by apprentices even over 40

In the new Labor decree expected for tomorrow 1 May at the Council of Ministers convened for 11 at Palazzo Chigi, news is provided on the renewals of fixed-term contracts. The provision reforms the Dignity decree strongly desired by the Conte government with Luigi Di Maio as Minister of Labour, in which the renewal of fixed-term contracts was envisaged after one year and for another 12 months only in the case of some reasons, without which otherwise, permanent employment would be triggered. A rule that was already contested at the time, because it risked pushing employers to hire a new fixed-term employee rather than transforming contracts into fixed-term ones. According to the draft on which the Meloni government works, explains the Corriere della Sera, the reasons for renewals from 12 to 24 months are softened, linking them more to the indications contained in the collective or company agreements, if not to direct agreements between work retorts and the employee. A way to “make individual fulfillment and contract management more fluid and correct”, explains the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone in the face of the controversies that accuse the government of thus encouraging the precariousness of jobs.

Incentives for young neets

In terms of incentives, the Labor decree should recognize concessions for the hiring of young “neet” up to 30 years of age, therefore chosen from among those who neither worked nor studied before the contract. For them, even for apprenticeship contracts, the government would be ready to take on 60% of the gross salary for the first 12 months. The discount will also be confirmed for the hiring of under 35s in the South and Islands, provided they are unemployed.

Voucher and apprenticeship

The threshold for payments with vouchers increases, from 10 to 15 thousand euros, in particular for companies in the trade fairs, congresses and events sector, as well as for spas and amusement parks. In the tourism sector, the limit for apprenticeship contracts hitherto set at 29 years has dropped, to open up the possibility of employment also to unemployed people over 40 years of age.

