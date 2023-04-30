Home » Dl Lavoro, the news on the renewal of fixed-term contracts and vouchers: waiters hired by apprentices even over 40
Health

Dl Lavoro, the news on the renewal of fixed-term contracts and vouchers: waiters hired by apprentices even over 40

by admin

In the new Labor decree expected for tomorrow 1 May at the Council of Ministers convened for 11 at Palazzo Chigi, news is provided on the renewals of fixed-term contracts. The provision reforms the Dignity decree strongly desired by the Conte government with Luigi Di Maio as Minister of Labour, in which the renewal of fixed-term contracts was envisaged after one year and for another 12 months only in the case of some reasons, without which otherwise, permanent employment would be triggered. A rule that was already contested at the time, because it risked pushing employers to hire a new fixed-term employee rather than transforming contracts into fixed-term ones. According to the draft on which the Meloni government works, explains the Corriere della Sera, the reasons for renewals from 12 to 24 months are softened, linking them more to the indications contained in the collective or company agreements, if not to direct agreements between work retorts and the employee. A way to “make individual fulfillment and contract management more fluid and correct”, explains the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone in the face of the controversies that accuse the government of thus encouraging the precariousness of jobs.

Incentives for young neets

In terms of incentives, the Labor decree should recognize concessions for the hiring of young “neet” up to 30 years of age, therefore chosen from among those who neither worked nor studied before the contract. For them, even for apprenticeship contracts, the government would be ready to take on 60% of the gross salary for the first 12 months. The discount will also be confirmed for the hiring of under 35s in the South and Islands, provided they are unemployed.

See also  To stimulate steel abdominals and a flat stomach it would be enough to do these exercises without tools

Voucher and apprenticeship

The threshold for payments with vouchers increases, from 10 to 15 thousand euros, in particular for companies in the trade fairs, congresses and events sector, as well as for spas and amusement parks. In the tourism sector, the limit for apprenticeship contracts hitherto set at 29 years has dropped, to open up the possibility of employment also to unemployed people over 40 years of age.

Read on about Open

Read also:

You may also like

in Khartoum airstrikes and fighting

F1 Baku LIVE: at 1 pm the Azerbaijan...

Direct Scudetto Napoli, follow throughout the day and...

Recognize and fight willow borers caterpillars: That’s how...

Heart disease, 240,000 suffer from it. «Heart attacks,...

LIVE MotoGP, Spanish GP 2023 LIVE: Quartararo the...

Saving 10 billion euros is not an art...

the rules to follow – breaking latest news

a virtual assistant to find help – breaking...

A two million euro cure to save a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy