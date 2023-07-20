DMDSrl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3659/2023 of 06.13.2023

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3659/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 417/2023 DMDSrl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and towards Tecnomedical Srl, Johnson & Johnson Medical Spa and the Bodies of the Regional and/or Provincial Health Service concerned

Attachments:

deed of incorporation Tar following opposition (1).pdf (PDF 508.0 Kb)

Precautionary decree (2).pdf (PDF 94.1 Kb)

DMD notice constitution Tar following opposition PdR Payback appeal.pdf (PDF 0.53 Mb)

Suspended instance (2).pdf (PDF 196.6 Kb)

Letter Ministry and Regions DMD.pdf (PDF 187.0 Kb)

motifs added TRENTO (5).pdf (PDF 509.6 Kb)

motifs added VENETO (4).pdf (PDF 0.50 Mb)

Presidential Ordinance (19).pdf (PDF 95.5 Kb)

