Home » DMDSrl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3659/2023 of 06.13.2023
Health

DMDSrl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3659/2023 of 06.13.2023

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3659/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 417/2023 DMDSrl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and towards Tecnomedical Srl, Johnson & Johnson Medical Spa and the Bodies of the Regional and/or Provincial Health Service concerned

Attachments:

deed of incorporation Tar following opposition (1).pdf (PDF 508.0 Kb)

Precautionary decree (2).pdf (PDF 94.1 Kb)

DMD notice constitution Tar following opposition PdR Payback appeal.pdf (PDF 0.53 Mb)

Suspended instance (2).pdf (PDF 196.6 Kb)

Letter Ministry and Regions DMD.pdf (PDF 187.0 Kb)

motifs added TRENTO (5).pdf (PDF 509.6 Kb)

motifs added VENETO (4).pdf (PDF 0.50 Mb)

See also  Night shifts: it is worse if the rotation of the job is counterclockwise

Presidential Ordinance (19).pdf (PDF 95.5 Kb)

You may also like

How do you prevent another stroke?

Bell’s palsy, what is the disorder that struck...

Luigi Salvadori Spa/Ministry of Health

The truth about carbohydrates: expert clears up with...

Ministry of Health Assigns Rural Service Positions to...

Protests Koran burning, Swedish embassy in Iraq on...

Heat: when high temperatures endanger your health

Dementia, the hearing aid could delay onset –...

Some very important advice for those who realize...

Combat bindweed and get rid of it naturally...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy