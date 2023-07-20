Home » Sandra Afrika in a thong | Fun
Sandra Afrika in a thong

Sandra Afrika in a thong

Sandra Afrika shared a brutal video and set social networks ablaze!

Source: Instagram/sandraafrika

The singer, who recently renewed her relationship with football player Vladimir Volkov, whom she was supposed to marry, but as she said everything backfired then, is currently enjoying herself in Montenegro. In addition to numerous scheduled performances, Sandra also finds time to enjoy herself, sailing the Adriatic Sea on her luxury yacht.

After the cheeky pictures from the yacht in a “fiery” red bikini that barely hid some of her new breasts, the singer caused a stir on Instagram with a provocative shot.


The best butt of the variety show on IZVOL'TE – She drank on the yacht, then took off her clothes! Shot from above BREAKED!

Source: Instagram/sandraafrika

After sailing, she went ashore and then changed into an even more provocative bikini. While she was lying on the beach bed, her friend filmed from above, and as they say, “the best butt of pop music”, found herself in the foreground. She was wearing only a thong that looked more like a thong! See:

00:15 Sandra AFrika Tange Source: instagram/sandraafrika

Source: instagram/sandraafrika

BONUS VIDEO:

00:31 Sandra Afrika performed half-naked in the capital Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

