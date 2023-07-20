Home » Podmol fights at the summer Dakar. He drives more than a thousand kilometers alone in Romania
Podmol fights at the summer Dakar. He drives more than a thousand kilometers alone in Romania

For the first time since the Dakar Rally, Libor Podmol started another long-distance competition. The freestyle motocrosser went to the Baja555 track in Romania, where he has to deal with 1,500 kilometers without assistance and also with the competition of seven dozen competitors. “It’s my personal summer Dakar, which I will go all by myself,” reported Podmol from Romania. The race will end on Saturday’s stage, which according to the organizers will be 500 kilometers long.

