Since the abandonment of the zero Covid policy in China, the names of the variants of Sars-CoV2 have reappeared in the headlines. A new subvariant of the Omicron family called BF.7 is gaining ground in China and seems to cause quite a few problems both because the vaccines used in China are less effective than the mRna ones, and because the risk groups are less vaccinated, and because they are not there are bivalent vaccines.