Do five simple things and you can live up to ten years longer

Most people want to live happily and healthily for a long time. The good news: Even little things help keep your body fit for a long time. Read here which routines will make your life worth living longer.

Most people probably dream of a long, happy and, above all, healthy life.

To achieve this, many people pursue different strategies: more exercise, no alcohol or less sugar? In fact, according to a study, there may be some kind of magic bullet.

This study identifies certain lifestyle factors that could increase the chances of living to old age without chronic health problems.

Many people ask themselves: How can I live a long and healthy life?

In contrast to previous studies, this work examined for the first time the extent to which the combination of various health factors enables a long, healthy life.

Factors such as physical activity, smoking, drinking habits, body weight control and diet were taken into account.

“We wanted to find out whether a healthy diet and exercise can extend life in more than just life expectancy,” explains Dr. Frank Hu, professor at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and lead study author.

“We also wanted to see whether this period of life is also free from chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.”

And indeed: “This study provides evidence that a healthy lifestyle can significantly extend the years of life free of disease in a person,” summarizes the first author, Yanping Li, in a press release.

Five factors for more years of life

In the study, the researchers examined data from around 73,000 women and almost 40,000 men. All subjects did not suffer from cancer, cardiovascular disease or diabetes at the start of the study.

Study participants were monitored for new diagnoses and deaths from these diseases over 20 years. Factors such as age, ethnic origin or family illnesses were taken into account.

The observations resulted in a total of five factors that were used to calculate a healthy lifestyle score.

Never smoke At least 30 minutes of physical activity every day Moderate alcohol consumption Maintaining a moderate weight (healthy BMI under 25) A healthy and balanced diet

What is important for a long life?

The results of the study clearly show how much the adaptation of the individual factors can have an impact on long-term health.

By age 50, the women who did not follow any of the healthy, low-risk lifestyle factors had already suffered from cancer, heart disease or diabetes for 26 years.

The women who adhered to four or even all five of the points had, on average, ten fewer years to deal with health problems.

The results for men were similarly clear.

The male test subjects, who did not pursue a healthy lifestyle in any of the respects, had also been suffering from one of the diseases for 26 years at the age of 50.

If the subjects led a healthy lifestyle with four or five healthy habits, the disease burden shrank to just 19 years.

Nutrition is that important

According to scientists, adequate nutrition is the be-all and end-all for a long, healthy life. Especially when it comes to heart health.

High blood pressure is the leading cause of death worldwide. Small lifestyle changes, such as better diet and exercise, can improve the diagnosis.

In order to support your body in this regard, you should specifically integrate foods rich in fiber into your diet. This means: Eat plenty of whole grain products, vegetables and fruit.

Legumes such as beans, lentils and peas also support health and reduce the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

However, you should avoid foods that are rich in sugar, sodium, saturated fatty acids and simple carbohydrates. People with high cholesterol levels in particular should avoid such ingredients.

Smoking and being overweight are equally harmful

What doesn’t benefit your health at all: smoking and being very overweight.

As the results show, men who smoked more than 15 cigarettes a day and those with a BMI over 30 had the lowest chances of living a disease-free life.

The researchers looked at five lifestyle factors: a healthy diet, a good body weight, low alcohol consumption, no smoking and physical activity.

For smokers, the most important thing is to stop smoking. It is important for people with obesity to lose weight and maintain a healthy body weight.

The researchers emphasize how important it is for those affected to stop smoking. The longer a smoker goes without a cigarette, the greater the positive effects on the body.

In the first one to 10 years after quitting, the risk of heart disease and lung cancer decreases, and after 15 years the risk is almost at non-smoking levels.

A good argument to rethink your unhealthy habits.

