Do it once a month and you’ll never want to stop: the ancient home remedy

This is an ancient home remedy to be applied in all homes: cleaning experts teach you how to do it once a month.

Hardly anyone knows this ancient home remedy, also to be tried every day. If done once a month, the house will have a moment of great well-being, as will all the people who live there. They are natural remedies, already tested by ancient populations. Today they can be replicated in a modern key and give environments an exclusive touch. Ready to know this age-old home remedy?

The Ancient Home Remedy: Ingredients

The ancient home remedy requires the use of rosemary, an aromatic plant that is always present in all homes. Thanks to his properties and benefits, this is a plant always used by ancient populations. Its delicate branches find space in the kitchen, to flavor traditional recipes. Few know that they can also be perfect for well-being and for the home.

Experts have found a ancient method, which requires only 10 minutes to embellish the rooms. The aromatic plant known all over the world finds its place not only in the house, but also on the balcony and in the garden. It has an inebriating scent and is a natural flavor enhancer for traditional Italian and international dishes.

The plant was born in the basin of the Mediterranean and is its symbol, with a name that means sea dew. The Latin name was given after some conquering peoples were able to admire its flowers as blue as the sea.

It is a plant not intended only for culinary dishes, but also for the home. Throughout history there are records that report his use during particular periods like that of the plague. Its branches are used for their antiseptic and purifying properties, to purify the air and make it healthy.

The ancient Greeks thought that the plant could have very particular abilities. Dr. Kneipp used it for patients as an enolith. A particular substance obtained from rosemary branches macerated with white wine. A great way to relieve the tiredness and pains.

How to apply and advice

As mentioned, this is an aromatic plant full of benefits and properties. Its purifying, antiseptic and purifying action has been recognized since ancient times. For this reason, even today you can burn a sprig of rosemary and let its essential oils embrace the whole house.

How you do it?

Take the rosemary twig which has a bright green color, rich in properties and benefits;

which has a bright green color, rich in properties and benefits; Burn it inside a saucer;

Let him burn and make sure that its substances can inebriate the whole environment.

It can be done every day or once a month, so as to purify the environment from bad smells and dust. An excellent remedy, completely natural at almost zero cost.

