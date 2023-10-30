Do statins to treat cholesterol help prevent tumors? – breaking latest news

by Carmine Pinto

For now there is no scientific evidence to suggest that healthy people should be prescribed these drugs only for anti-cancer purposes, given that they can have side effects. The studies continue

I am 63 years old and have been taking a statin-based treatment for cholesterol for about ten years. The doctor told me that they could help and prevent cancer, so I wonder: is it worth my brother taking them too (two years younger, currently taking no therapy)?

Carmine Pinto, director of Medical Oncology, AUSL-IRCCS of Reggio Emilia, responds

Statins, by reducing cholesterol synthesis, are widely used to reduce blood levels with a demonstrated benefit for cardiovascular diseases. In addition to the cardioprotective effect, statins have anti-inflammatory and also antiproliferative activity, suggesting a potential impact in the prevention of tumors. Initial studies appear to indicate a reduction in the risk of developing ovarian cancer in women who have used statins for several years. Other research suggests a protective role of statins on the formation of tumors of the biliary tract (cholangiocarcinoma and gallbladder carcinoma) and hepatocarcinoma, in patients suffering from chronic hepatitis of both viral (HBC and HCV) and non-viral origin (non-alcohol fatty liver disease or NASD).

Studies

A large British survey published a few days ago in the prestigious Jama magazine then analyzed the data relating to 1.7 million people and highlighted that those who take statins for several years actually have a lower risk of both developing liver cancer and die from it. In particular, the danger appears lower in men, diabetics and those at genetic risk. However, this research also has important limitations regarding the method of evaluating statin intake and the selection of cases, which did not, for example, include screening for liver disease. The conclusions of this study, like those of others previously, cannot therefore be considered conclusive.

Prevention

What does it mean? That, for now, there is no scientific evidence to suggest prescribing to healthy people (like your brother) the use of statins only to prevent tumors, given that these drugs (like all the others) can also have effects collaterals. However, the results are considered so interesting as to suggest the need for further specific analyzes designed to evaluate this hypothesis. However, those who, like you, already take this treatment for other reasons probably benefit from it in addition to lowering cholesterol levels. There is something very useful and at no cost that we can all do to prevent cancer, given that at least a third of cases are linked to lifestyle: maintaining a correct diet and carrying out regular physical activity, avoiding overweight and obesity, not smoking. and greatly limit alcohol consumption.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

