Home » Sysmex Partec Italia Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Sysmex Partec Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3519/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14787/2022 proposed by Sysmex Partec Italia Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Presidency of the Council of Ministers State-Regions and Unified Conference, Sicilian Region Regional Department of Health, Conference Standing for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia – Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region , Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Molise Region, Puglia Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Sicilian Region, Sicilian Region – Department of Health, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region of Aosta Valley, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano , the Marche Region, the Piedmont Region, the Tuscany Region, the Veneto Region, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and against Roche Diagnostics SpA

See also  Alzheimer, the head of Neurology Michele Vecchio: "New drugs and prevention will help patients to live longer between memories and affections"

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 234.6 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.63 Mb)

Instance (PDF 98.1 Kb)

Appeal Added Reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal Additional Reasons Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 0.61 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Brands (PDF 0.63 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Piedmont (PDF 0.63 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Puglia (PDF 0.63 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Sardinia (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Added Reasons Appeal Sicily (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Tuscany (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Trento (PDF 0.63 Mb)

Appeal Additional Motives Umbria (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Veneto (PDF 0.64 Mb)

You may also like

The Impact of Insomnia on Health and How...

Testament Berlusconi, the knots open. Five questions about...

PNRR, the President and CEO Vito Cozzoli at...

Medicine Continues to Dominate Pre-Registration at the University...

HIV, 63% of diagnoses come late. Here are...

The Importance of Blood Pressure Control: Understanding, Measurement,...

Italy without children and with many NEETs is...

Artificial Intelligence decodes tumors in the operating room

Lumbago: the tricks to intervene immediately in a...

Exercise: A Key to Better Sleep Quality

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy